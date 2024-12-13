I review iPhones, and these are the iPhone 16 models I'd pick as gifts

Chances are you've got an iPhone fan in your life, and because they've been good this year — very, very good, as a matter of fact — you've been thinking of getting them an iPhone 16 this year as a present. And why not? Any list of the best phones available is going to include some model of the iPhone 16 at or near the top. Most of us who review phones are agreed that Apple outdid itself this year, so the iPhone 16 would be an ideal gift for someone who needs a new handset.

The only question is, which iPhone it should be?

On the bright side, you can't really go wrong with any model, as all four of the latest iPhones are excellent devices that share many features in common. Your gift-giving budget will play a part in determining which iPhone 16 model is the right one to gift, but other factors — screen size, features and battery life — all come into play. Suddenly, picking out the best iPhone doesn't sound so easy.

Fortunately, I've had the opportunity to look at the different iPhone 16 models since their release this fall, and I can also talk to the Tom's Guide reviewers who have spent even more time with the phones to get their impressions of each different device. As a result, I'm pretty confident I can tell you who should get which type model and why the best iPhone for one person may be an entirely different version for someone else.

Let's hand out some iPhone 16 models, shall we?

If money is no object... get the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Why you should get this iPhone: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best of the best, with a top-performing A18 Pro chip and the best phone battery life of any iPhone we've ever tested. The cameras are as good as ever, topping phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra in our 200-photo face-off. Apple even increased the size of the screen to 6.9 inches, giving you more space to work with when you're out and about.

Why you should think twice: For most of us, money very much is an object, and spending at least $1,199 — the iPhone 16 Pro Max's starting price — on a gift runs the risk of crossing over from "extravagant" to "buys professional sports teams on a whim." On a more practical level, if your recipients struggles to use larger phones, that 6.9-inch iPhone is very difficult to operate with just one hand.

Who should receive this iPhone as a gift: Demanding gamers, mobile device power users and anyone who takes the lede on shooting photos and videos at family get-togethers will appreciate receiving the iPhone 16 Pro Max as a gift. The high-quality cameras make this an obvious choice for anyone who treats mobile photography as more than a hobby, and the epic battery life means that people on the go don't have to break stride to look for a ay to charge up their phone.

When you don't want to spend big for the best... get the iPhone 16 Pro

Why you should get this iPhone: Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max divide was substantial, but with the iPhone 16 Pro adopting the 5x optical zoom found on the Pro Max, Apple's Pro models are back on level terms. The biggest difference remains the screen size, but some of us — like me — find more compact phones like the Pro easier to handle. Even then, Apple did increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro's display to 6.3 inches, so you still get ample screen space for streaming and gaming.

Why you should think twice: At $999, the iPhone 16 Pro is certainly less expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it's still not an inexpensive phone. Besides the screen size, you're also compromising on battery life, though to be fair, the iPhone 16 Pro's 14-hour plus time is still 4 hours better than the average smartphone, even if it lags the Pro Max by 3.5 hours.

Who should receive this iPhone as a gift: The same folks who would enjoy an iPhone 16 Pro Max would also enjoy the iPhone 16 Pro, provided the smaller screen and less robust battery life aren't deal killers. With the same A18 Pro chipset and camera setup as the Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro can do just about anything its bigger sibling can handle will leaving $200 extra in your pocket to spend on other gifts.

If you're buying for the typical iPhone fan... get the iPhone 16

Why you should get this iPhone: Apple has spent years trying to distinguish its Pro phones from the standard iPhone by favoring the former with more features. With the iPhone 16, though, the gap with the Pro models doesn't close completely, but it's a lot more narrow than its been. In fact, my colleague John Velasco believes the iPhone 16 puts an end to the Pro envy that people owning the standard model might feel, as they also have a phone with features like Action and Camera Control buttons. The A18 chipset inside the iPhone 16 delivers pretty strong performance, too.

Why you should think twice: Because the A18 lacks an extra GPU core found in the A18 Pro silicon, the iPhone 16 Pro is a better option for gamers who favor graphically intense games (though the iPhone 16 can hold its own with more conventional games). Another strike against the iPhone 16 — it has the worst battery life of the new models, though its 12 hour and 43 minute result on our test is an above average result compared to all the phones we've tested.

Who should receive this iPhone as a gift: All but the most demanding iPhone users would be happy with the iPhone 16 as a gift. It performs well, and its cameras are top-notch even without a dedicated telephoto lens. (The 48MP main camera can pull double-duty capturing 2x zooms that mimic optical zoom quality.) With stylish colors and a compact design, this is a satisfying device that delivers more than what you normally would expect from an entry-level offering.

If you know someone who likes big screens... get the iPhone 16 Plus

Why you should get this iPhone: Since Apple first started coming out with a Plus model with the iPhone 14 lineup, there have been two reasons to turn to this phone — it lets you enjoy a big-screen iPhone without paying Pro Max prices, and the battery life on this model tends to be superlative. That's the case once again with the iPhone 16 Plus, as it lasted around 16.5 hours on our test.

Why you should think twice: The Plus and Pro Max used to feature the same screen size, which made a compelling case of the cheaper big-screen iPhone. But with the iPhone 16 Pro Max swelling to 6.9 inches while the iPhone 16 Plus sticks at 6.7 inches, fans of super-sized displays may feel like they're getting short-changed with this model.

Who should receive this iPhone as a gift: The iPhone 16 Plus is still the phone to get for anyone who appreciates a big display but doesn't need the extra bells and whistles (like a telephoto lens) that drive up the iPhone 16 Pro Max's cost. You still get very good cameras with the iPhone 16 Plus and performance that equals what you get from the standard iPhone.

Should you give an older iPhone as a gift?

Apple keeps older devices in its lineup, reducing the prices whenever a new family of iPhones comes along. Right now, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 remain available, in both standard and Plus versions.

Usually, older models represent a good bargain, given that they cost less than the iPhones Apple just released. In that sense, you could pick up a discounted iPhone as the very first phone for a teenager, without having to worry about them smashing up a $799-and-higher handset.

But there's a complication this year. Apple introduced AI-powered Apple Intelligence features to its phones via the iOS 18.1 software update in October. Apple Intelligence brings a revamped Siri to the iPhone as well as new tools like an image editing feature to remove distracting background objects from photos and writing tools that let you fine-tune and proofread anything you've written.

Sounds great, right? It can be... but it's not available to every iPhone that can run iOS 18. Instead, you need a device that features an A17 Pro or higher chip to take advantage of Apple Intelligence. And none of the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 models available through Apple have the necessary horsepower. You'd need at least an iPhone 15 Pro to get something out of Apple Intelligence — and Apple doesn't sell that phone any more, at a discount or otherwise. (You might have more luck, searching for an iPhone 15 Pro at a phone carrier, but if you do, make sure you get the phone at a discount from its original $999 price.)

That's not to say that you should ignore these phones. At a reduced price of $699, the iPhone 15 is a very good deal on a still capable phone. But know that if you go that route, whoever is on the receiving end of that device won't be experiencing any Apple Intelligence features.

What about the iPhone SE?

Our low-cost iPhone discussion above excluded the iPhone SE, which seems like a glaring admission since that's the cheapest phone in Apple's lineup. At $429, it, too, would seem like a great gift for someone angling for their first phone. And it is... provided you know what you're missing out on.

We're not just talking about the extra lenses — the iPhone SE has just one rear camera — or the fact that there's no night mode support for low-light photos. Rather, it's that rumors indicate a new iPhone SE will arrive next year, with most people pointing to a spring release. What's more, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be adopting a more modern design. And depending on which chip Apple uses, the new phone could include Apple Intelligence support — something missing from Apple's current crop of low-cost options.

Finding iPhone 16 deals

Just because this iPhone you're considering is a gift doesn't mean you want to get stuck paying full price. Peruse our round-up of the best iPhone 16 deals to see if you can find a lower price on any of the iPhones we've mentioned.

The iPhone 16 models are new enough to the point where you're not going to find a lot of price drops. But if you turn to your wireless carrier, you may be able to significantly reduce the cost of your iPhone 16 by opening a new line of data or getting your service through an unlimited data plan.

Verizon customers, for example, can get an iPhone 16 Pro for free when they open a new line of data and sign up for the Unlimited Ultimate plan. That's Verizon's most expensive unlimited data plan at $90/month, so if that doesn't appeal to you, the carrier also has an iPhone 16 offer, where that phone comes free when you open a new line on the $80/month Unlimited Plus plan.

iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ Verizon

If you open a new line of data at Verizon and sign up for the carrier's $90 Unlimited Ultimate plan, Verizon will let you have a free iPhone 16 Pro. You'll receive credits on your monthly bill for 36 months to cover the cost of the $999 phone.

Similarly, AT&T has a deal where you can get the iPhone 16 for free with a trade-in; you also need to sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan with the carrier.

iPhone 16: was $829 now free @ AT&T

Like Verizon, AT&T is offering a free iPhone, but this deal requires a trade-in, and you have to sign up for a qualified unlimited data plan. AT&T refunds the cost of the iPhone over 36 months in the form of bill credits.

Both AT&T and Verizon spread your credits for your free device over 36 months, so you either have to stick with the carrier or be on the hook for whatever remains on the balance of your free iPhone. If you're willing to make that kind of commitment, your iPhone 16 gift may have just paid for itself.