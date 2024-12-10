iPhone SE 4 production has reportedly begun with these two major upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to upgrade to a 48MP camera and an OLED display, and there's now evidence that these parts are being built ready for an impending launch.

Korean site ETNews, citing industry sources, claims that LG Innotek and LG Display are respectively providing cameras and screens for the new iPhone SE, alongside other frequent Apple collaborators like BOE. It also says that LG Innotek has begun production of the components at a factory in Vietnam, backing up previous leaks in terms of specs and expected release date.

The iPhone SE 4 is thought to use a 48MP main camera and a 12MP front camera like the iPhone 16 series, but without any ultrawide lens. LG Innotek previously supplied just the main rear camera for iPhone SE 2022, but is now apparently supplying both for the next-gen SE.

An old new display

As for the screen, we're anticipating Apple to upgrade the iPhone SE 4 to a 6.1-inch panel, a major increase in size and quality from the iPhone SE 2022's 4.7-inch LCD screen. The ETNews report claims that these screens will specifically be those from the iPhone 13, which fits with the rumors up to now.

Using existing components rather than new ones also hopefully means Apple can keep the price of the new iPhone SE low, if not at the same $429 as the current iPhone SE then at least in line with the $500 mark occupied by many of the other best cheap phones currently available.

The new screen presumably means the iPhone SE 4 will adopt Face ID for the first time too, marking the end of Touch ID on new iPhones. We're also hopeful that the iPhone SE 4 will be compatible with at least some of Apple's new Apple Intelligence features like the iPhone 16 series, giving users a more affordable way to try out the improved Siri, Image Playground, Writing Tools and more.

Tipsters have claimed the iPhone SE 4 will launch in March 2025, almost exactly three years after the last version arrived. The iPhone SE line is long overdue an upgrade, so we're excited to try out this phone as soon as it's available, and see if it's helped Apple catch up with excellent. Android-powered budget phones like the Google Pixel 8a or OnePlus 12R.

