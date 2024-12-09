Better than Black Friday! Pixel 9 Pro price drops by 40% in this epic holiday deal — now $599

Just when I thought there wouldn’t be a better deal than the Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9, we have one that is indeed just as good. I always say how I never would pay full price on a phone, so this Pixel 9 Pro deal for the holidays proves it.

Right now, you can snatch the mighty Pixel 9 Pro from Mint Mobile for $599 — which is a 40% off discount from its normal price of $999. Although you’ll end up paying $779 for it at checkout, it does include 1-year of unlimited data service. This breaks down to $599 for the cost of the Pixel 9 Pro and $180 for the accompanying service, which still comes out to less than paying for the phone at full price.

Why it’s a great deal

I’ve made the argument on why you should pick the Pixel 9 Pro over the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this deal further widens the gap between the two flagship phones. Not only does the Pixel 9 Pro share the same identical set of new Google AI features, like Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Google Gemini, but it also benefits from the same triple camera system on the back of the phone. Meaning, you get the same 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom as the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL.

As much as I’m delighted by the 40% off savings on the phone by itself, which drops its price from $999 to $599, I’m equally charmed by the fact you’re spending only $180 for a year’s worth of unlimited data service. Considering how the average unlimited plan from any of the three big wireless carriers in the country is about $60, the savings you get with Mint Mobile is hard to overlook. Instead of paying $720 at the rate of $60/month for an entire year, $180 is much easier on any budget for a cell phone plan.

Furthermore, I love this Pixel 9 Pro deal from Mint Mobile because you get all the savings on the phone (and discounted cell phone plan) without having to trade in an existing device. Yes, you can technically still shave off more because of Mint’s trade-in option, but it’s not required to get this deal. For example, a Pixel 8 would yield an amount $175 with the trade-in.