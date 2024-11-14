iPhone SE 4 release date just tipped by fresh leak — here's when the new cheap iPhone could arrive

There have been a lot of rumors about the upcoming iPhone SE 4, but it seems like the wait for the device could soon be over.

The iPhone SE 4 aims to be the next generation of Apple's more affordable smartphone. Over the last few months, we've heard a lot about the upcoming features of the phone but so far the release date has been up in the air. However, a recent report from the Economic newspaper Ajnews, via Macrumors, indicates we could see the phone release in March or April 2025.

According to the report, the mass production of Apple's camera modules is set to begin in December. It is important to note that the parts are usually supplied by LG Innotek, who regularly begin production months before the official release of the phone. This matches a recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo, who estimated that Apple supplies will produce up to 8.6 million units through 2025 Q1.

(Image credit: 4RMD / YouTube)

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4

We have a fairly good idea of what is coming with the iPhone SE 4 thanks to a massive leak that reportedly shows off the specs of the device. According to a noted tipster, the iPhone SE 4 will resemble an iPhone 12, with a 6.06-inch screen and feature the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. This is important as it will allow the device to run Apple Intelligence, although it's unclear if it will have all the features coming to the iPhone 16 series, such as the Camera Control button.

Strangely, it also appears that there could be more than one model of iPhone SE 4. A recent leak revealed what appeared to be an iPhone SE 4 Plus. While this could be interesting, it's unlikely considering how plus-sized iPhone Plus models have struggled to sell well. However, the report did include an interesting tidbit — that the iPhone SE 4 could fit accessories for the iPhone 14.

At the moment there is a lot to be excited about with the iPhone SE 4, it's easily one of our most anticipated phones for 2025. However, the big question will be the cost of the device at launch. Hopefully, Apple will keep the same $429 price tag as the prior iPhone SE 2022 so that it can make our best cheap phones list.

