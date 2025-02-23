iPhone 16e pre-orders — best Australian retail offers

If you've been holding out for a more affordable option in Apple's Apple's iPhone 16 range, that time has come — the Cupertino company has announced the iPhone 16e — a value-minded handset which boasts the same A18 chipset as the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but with a few concessions made in order to keep costs down.

Starting at AU$999, the iPhone 16e is not what you'd describe as a cheap phone, but it is the closest thing to a budget handset that Apple currently offers, now that the iPhone SE (2022) has officially been discontinued.

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and like the standard iPhone 16, it's limited to 60Hz. While the device sports full Face ID capability, you won't find Apple's unique Dynamic Island on this device — it's still rocking a notch cutout.

Fortunately, the iPhone 16e offers the same Apple Intelligence features as the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, thanks to the aforementioned A18 chip. Moreover, it also carries the first cellular modem designed by Apple, dubbed the Apple C1.

It also significantly improves upon the iPhone SE (2022) in one other area: it sports a 48MP camera sensor on its rear, which is a big leap from the 12MP snapper found on the iPhone SE (2022). Additionally, the celebrated Camera Control button from the original range carries over here.

In Australia, iPhone 16e pre-orders start on Saturday, February 22, with an on-sale date of Friday, February 28. Here are the top Australian telco plans that include the iPhone 16e handset.

iPhone 16e — What's included?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 16e Starting price AU$999 Display 6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170) Refresh rate 60Hz Rear cameras 48MP main with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6) Front camera 12MP (f/1.9) Chipset A18 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery life Up to 12 hours longer than iPhone SE 3 Charging USB-C, 20W wired, 15W wireless Operating system iOS 18 Water/dust resistance IP68 Size 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm Weight 167g Colors Black, white