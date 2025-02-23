iPhone 16e pre-orders — best Australian retail offers
Apple's new mid-range phone will release on February 28
If you've been holding out for a more affordable option in Apple's Apple's iPhone 16 range, that time has come — the Cupertino company has announced the iPhone 16e — a value-minded handset which boasts the same A18 chipset as the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but with a few concessions made in order to keep costs down.
Starting at AU$999, the iPhone 16e is not what you'd describe as a cheap phone, but it is the closest thing to a budget handset that Apple currently offers, now that the iPhone SE (2022) has officially been discontinued.
The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and like the standard iPhone 16, it's limited to 60Hz. While the device sports full Face ID capability, you won't find Apple's unique Dynamic Island on this device — it's still rocking a notch cutout.
Fortunately, the iPhone 16e offers the same Apple Intelligence features as the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, thanks to the aforementioned A18 chip. Moreover, it also carries the first cellular modem designed by Apple, dubbed the Apple C1.
It also significantly improves upon the iPhone SE (2022) in one other area: it sports a 48MP camera sensor on its rear, which is a big leap from the 12MP snapper found on the iPhone SE (2022). Additionally, the celebrated Camera Control button from the original range carries over here.
In Australia, iPhone 16e pre-orders start on Saturday, February 22, with an on-sale date of Friday, February 28. Here are the top Australian telco plans that include the iPhone 16e handset.
iPhone 16e pre-order deals
- Apple: up to AU$1,060 in bonus trade-in credit
- Optus: up to AU$945 in bonus trade-in credit
- Vodafone: best 24-month plan + 3 months of Apple TV+
- JB Hi-Fi: trade-in program accepts multiple devices
- The Good Guys: bonus standard delivery
iPhone 16e phone plans
iPhone 16e — What's included?
|Row 0 - Cell 0
iPhone 16e
Starting price
AU$999
Display
6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170)
Refresh rate
60Hz
Rear cameras
48MP main with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6)
Front camera
12MP (f/1.9)
Chipset
A18
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery life
Up to 12 hours longer than iPhone SE 3
Charging
USB-C, 20W wired, 15W wireless
Operating system
iOS 18
Water/dust resistance
IP68
Size
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm
Weight
167g
Colors
Black, white
