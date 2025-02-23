iPhone 16e pre-orders — best Australian retail offers

Apple's new mid-range phone will release on February 28

Images of the iPhone 16e.
(Image credit: Apple)
If you've been holding out for a more affordable option in Apple's Apple's iPhone 16 range, that time has come — the Cupertino company has announced the iPhone 16e — a value-minded handset which boasts the same A18 chipset as the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but with a few concessions made in order to keep costs down.

Starting at AU$999, the iPhone 16e is not what you'd describe as a cheap phone, but it is the closest thing to a budget handset that Apple currently offers, now that the iPhone SE (2022) has officially been discontinued.

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and like the standard iPhone 16, it's limited to 60Hz. While the device sports full Face ID capability, you won't find Apple's unique Dynamic Island on this device — it's still rocking a notch cutout.

Fortunately, the iPhone 16e offers the same Apple Intelligence features as the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, thanks to the aforementioned A18 chip. Moreover, it also carries the first cellular modem designed by Apple, dubbed the Apple C1.

It also significantly improves upon the iPhone SE (2022) in one other area: it sports a 48MP camera sensor on its rear, which is a big leap from the 12MP snapper found on the iPhone SE (2022). Additionally, the celebrated Camera Control button from the original range carries over here.

In Australia, iPhone 16e pre-orders start on Saturday, February 22, with an on-sale date of Friday, February 28. Here are the top Australian telco plans that include the iPhone 16e handset.

iPhone 16e pre-order deals

iPhone 16e phone plans

iPhone 16e — What's included?

iPhone 16e

Starting price

AU$999

Display

6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170)

Refresh rate

60Hz

Rear cameras

48MP main with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6)

Front camera

12MP (f/1.9)

Chipset

A18

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery life

Up to 12 hours longer than iPhone SE 3

Charging

USB-C, 20W wired, 15W wireless

Operating system

iOS 18

Water/dust resistance

IP68

Size

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

Weight

167g

Colors

Black, white

