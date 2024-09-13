iPhone 16 Pro pre-order delays — here’s the latest shipping dates

While we're still early in the iPhone 16 pre-order cycle — preorders just began earlier today (September 13) — some delays that could impact how soon you get your new Apple phone are already emerging. Depending on which model you buy, your phone could arrive well past the September 20 release date Apple has set, with delivery dates slipping further into October as stock decreases.

We've collected the latest shipping data from Apple's website along with ship times posted by the three major U.S. wireless carriers. We looked at ship dates for each color across all four iPhone 16 models at their default storage sizes. (That's 256GB for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and 128GB for all others).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Estimated U.S. delivery dates iPhone 16 September 20 iPhone 16 Plus September 20 iPhone 16 Pro September 20 (Black, Natural, Desert); October 2 - October 7 (White) iPhone 16 Pro Max October 7 - October 14

If you pre-order an iPhone 16 Pro from Apple, you can still get your phone in every color except Titanium White for the September 20 launch day. For White, which appears to be the most popular option for pre-orders from Apple, you'll need to wait for delivery at some point between October 2 and October 7.

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max is your desired phone, you're in for a longer wait across all four colors. Apple estimates a ship window of October 7 through October 14 for all 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max variants.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 16 Pro. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are easier to get through Apple. They are scheduled to arrive on September 20, at least for now. If you haven't pre-ordered yet, you'll want to do it soon so you don't get delayed shipping.

iPhone 16 preorders: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 16 models. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Estimated U.S. delivery dates iPhone 16 September 20 iPhone 16 Plus September 20 iPhone 16 Pro September 20 iPhone 16 Pro Max September 30 - October 14

Over at AT&T, the pre-ordered Phone 16 Pro models are estimated to arrive on September 20, no matter which color you choose.

iPhone 16 Pro Max orders at AT&T are coming a little later. Every color except the Natural Titanium is delayed between September 30 and October 14. For Natural Titanium, you can get one for the September 20 launch day, though that probably won't last much longer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want an iPhone 16 model quickly from AT&T? All colors are set to arrive on September 20. The same goes for iPhone 16 Plus pre-orders at AT&T.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Estimated U.S. delivery dates iPhone 16 September 20 iPhone 16 Plus September 20 iPhone 16 Pro September 20 iPhone 16 Pro Max September 20

T-Mobile has all the models in stock and ready to ship for a September 20 arrival date. Whether you preorder the Phone 16 through T-Mobile, get an iPhone 16 Plus through T-Mobile, or turn to T-Mobile for iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders, all models will ship on launch day a week from now. For now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Estimated U.S. delivery dates iPhone 16 September 20 iPhone 16 Plus September 20 iPhone 16 Pro September 20 iPhone 16 Pro Max September 30

Verizon is doing well on iPhone 16 stock, with all color options of that phone getting delivered on September 20. That's also true of Verizon's iPhone 16 pre-orders as well as iPhone 16 Pro models bought through the carrier.

Unfortunately, Verizon's iPhone 16 Pro Max orders has been delayed until September 30, so you'll have to wait a little longer if you want the top-of-the-line iPhone model.