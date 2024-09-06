iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors just tipped — here’s all the new options

With Apple’s Glowtime event looming, it won’t be long before the iPhone 16 lineup becomes official. Rumors paint a lot of big upgrades for all the models that Apple is expected to announce, but there are more concrete details about what colors we’ll be seeing, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Just last week, a leaked image showed off what’s reportedly a “Desert Titanium” version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which looked to have a caramel tone. Gurman says that Gold Titanium would replace the current Blue Titanium — while the Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium options will continue to be offered.

While other leaks hint that this new colorway looks more “bronze-like” than gold-gold, Gurman says that the gold color "looks impressive and not terrible like the early renders." We’ve seen gold colorways last with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, so its return should please some folks who miss it.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

Beyond the Pro models, we can also expect four colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. First of all, it looks like the current white will be replaced by yellow, while the current blue, green, and pink colors will get slightly different shades. The only one that Apple might be dropping is black, but anything could happen at the event.

Colors are great, but they’re not the only physical changes we can expect. For example, both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are tipped to be growing in size — 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively, which would be bigger than the previous 6.1 and 6.7 inch screens last year.

There’s also the addition of a Capture button for all four new iPhone 16 models, which, as its name implies, would be used for photo and video capture.

And for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus in particular, their rear cameras are being altered a bit to give them the ability to capture Spatial Video.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll know more about the entire lineup come September 9, but you’ll want to know how to watch the Apple event to see all the official reveals that will more than likely consist of the Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE, AirPod 4, AirPods Pro 3, and more.