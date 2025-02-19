iPhone 16e is missing this one crucial feature — and it could be a deal breaker for me

The iPhone 16e is the newest member of the iPhone 16 lineup, offering features from the iPhone 16 in a handset with a $599/£599 starting price point. But one feature you won't find on the specs sheet is MagSafe — and I'm astounded Apple chose to omit it.

MagSafe utilizes magnets to securely snap on any accessory as well as align charging coils with the best MagSafe chargers for the most efficient charging possible. It's been available on iPhones since the iPhone 12 series back in 2020 and for many people (myself included) it's become indispensable.

For example, I use the excellent Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe charging stand on my desk every day to keep my iPhone powered up. When I head to the office, I use a MagSafe wallet on the back of my phone to for my keycard pass.

I even tested a MagSafe "Creator Kit" last year with five bespoke accessories designed specifcially for this feature. What I'm trying to say is that this is a very useful part of owning an iPhone for me.

MagSafe is an Apple ace-up-the-sleeve against Android and ditching it feels like a real fumble.

Apple updated MagSafe charging to 25W last year, which makes its decision to omit it from the iPhone 16e even more baffling. Yes, unlike the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 14 it displaces, the iPhone 16e now boasts a USB-C port and it can charge wirelessly through any standard Qi charger — but MagSafe is an Apple ace-up-the-sleeve against Android and ditching it feels like a real fumble.

(Image credit: Apple)

Take a look at Apple's iPhone comparison page (screenshot above) and you'll see that while the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models boast MagSafe compatibility at up to 25W, the iPhone 16e is left languishing with just Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

You may feel differently, but I'd go as far as saying the lack of MagSafe on a $599 iPhone disqualifies it as a potential purchase option for me personally. All is not lost, as there'll surely be MagSafe-equipped cases developed for the 16e to bring the magnetism back; but you'll still be stuck at 7.5W and it's no good for those who like their iPhone naked.

Family matters

The iPhone 16e isn't trying to be a new iPhone SE — after all, it costs 50% more than Apple's now-departed budget phone. Instead, it's a fully-fledged member of the iPhone 16 family complete with the same A18 chipset, Apple Intelligence and a brand-new Apple-developed C1 modem.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

And while I understand the decision to omit other features to keep costs down — like Camera Control or a Dynamic Island — I would have bet good money that MagSafe would make the cut. If only because it supports a vast array of third-party accessories and solutions that I miss every time I swap over to an Android phone.

Perhaps I'm blowing this out of proportion and the fact the iPhone 16e totes a battery life that's 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE 3 will be enough for most people. But I just can't help feeling a little bit aggrieved one of my top iPhone features failed to get an invite to the iPhone 16e party.