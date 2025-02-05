I always carry this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger in my backpack — and it’s 55% off right now

I can’t deny that one of my favorite MagSafe chargers ever is Twelve South’s Butterfly, but as much as I love its Apple-inspired design cues and compact size, it’s obnoxiously overpriced at over $100. That’s why I’ve been carrying the Lisen 3-in-1 Metal Travel Charger lately, as it offers more utility and it’s currently 55% off its price.

Amazon’s offering this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for $20 after an instant 35% discount for Prime members, $5 off clippable coupon, and using code 'XG9PE7XT' at checkout. Doing all of this brings the 3-in-1 MagSafe charger's original price of $46 down to $20, which is a savings of 55% when it’s all said and done.

Lisen 3-in-1 Travel Charger: was $45 now $20 at Amazon This compact sized MagSafe charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. It can also be folded in such a way to support StandBy Mode. Don't forget to use the $5 clippable coupon and code 'XG9PE7XT' at checkout.

I keep it in my backpack all the time because of its compact size and foldable design. Even though it’s technically not as small as the Twelve South Butterfly, the Lisen 3-in-1 Metal Travel Charger does better by having an extra wireless charging pad. So, in addition to my iPhone and Apple Watch, I can also charge my Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro (or any other wireless earbuds with wireless charging support) — all at the same time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

There’s 15W of total power output, which is on the slower side compared to other MagSafe chargers I’ve tested, but I don’t mind because I typically keep it on my desk and charge throughout the day whenever I get the chance. And don’t let its foldable design fool you because it still offers support for StandBy Mode. That’s because I can fold it over it in a way that it keeps my iPhone in landscape mode while charging, making it even more versatile as a travel charger.

Speaking of traveling, it barely takes up much space in my backpack — which also helps that I don’t have to bring other chargers. Instead of carrying along additional power adapters and cables for my Apple Watch and wireless earbuds, the Lisen 3-in-1 Metal Travel Charger lightens my load because I have everything I need in one MagSafe charger. And yes, it does come with a 20W power adapter so you’re not forced to buy one separately.