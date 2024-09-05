IFA 2024: Anker’s adorable new wireless charger is capable of charging 3 devices at the same time

While the number of phones that support Qi2 are few and far between, a bunch of Qi2 accessories have been released over the course of this year. With IFA 2024 underway, it means we’re seeing even more Qi2 products announced ahead of release in the coming months, including Anker’s adorable macaron-sized charger that can actually power 3 devices at once.

The whole pad works by unfolding, revealing three separate charging pads. A 15W Qi2 pad for phones, a 5W pad for earbud cases and other smaller devices, plus a 5W pad reserved exclusively for Apple Watches. Input is USB-C, naturally, and you get a 5ft cable to get you connected to a wall socket.

(Image credit: Future)

The new portable MagGo 3-in-1 wireless charger looks tiny, and the fact that Anker has been displaying it next to a macaron should tell you as much. But if you need something a little easier to visualize than french baked goods, this puck is around the same width as an AirPods Pro charging case.

Which means it’s not very big at all, and that portability could make it an ideal travel companion. Assuming you’re willing to pay $90 for the MagGo 3-in-1 when it arrives after September 15.Just make sure you have a supply of wall outlets to connect to, or else you might be better off with some of Anker’s other IFA announcements.

The rest of Anker’s Qi2 products at IFA

(Image credit: Anker)

The first of Anker’s other Qi2 announcements is the MagGo Power Bank 10K Slim — which features 10,000 mAh of power reserves. Like other MagGo Power banks, this connects to the back of your phone and wireless charges at 15W Qi2 speeds.

However if that’s not enough, you can physically plug devices into the power bank and enjoy up to 30W wired charging in the process. This battery is priced at $75 and will arrive sometime after September 10.

(Image credit: Anker)

If you need a little more of the wow factor in a portable power bank, there’s the MagGo Power bank. This not-slim model offers 10,000 mAh of power once again, but despite the name isn’t really meant for magnetic charging. However it does have a pop-up 5W Apple Watch charger, and an integrated USB-C cable that again offers 30W wired charging speeds.

But the added benefit is an additional USB-C port, which lets you recharge a second device — or plug in to ensure the internal battery is kept topped up. There’s also a miniature display in the top of the pack, showing you how much power you have left and what charging speeds you’re currently getting. This will set you back $80 , and is available right now.

(Image credit: Anker)

If you’re after something a little cheaper there’s the MagGo wireless charging, which is a simple desktop stand offering 15W Qi2 wireless charging. The benefit to this stand is that it offers 360-degree rotation, and an adjustable viewing angle up to 70-degrees. That’ll cost you $35 , minus a power adapter, and arrives after September 15.

(Image credit: Anker)

Finally there’s the MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand for iPhones. Priced at $33, this case comes with a pop-out ring that functions as a miniature stand or grip for your iPhone. This ring has 360-degrees of rotation, and features internal magnets that allow other magnetic products to connect whenever the stand isn’t in use. These cases will be released after September 20 for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.