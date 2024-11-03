AirPods Pro 2 lets you access the iOS 18.1 hearing aid feature — here’s how it works

With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has given AirPods Pro 2 owners access to the new "hearing aid" feature for the first time. This functionality lets the device amplify sounds, making it easier to hear conversations and navigate different environments.

This addition, Apple hopes, will empower users to take control of their hearing health in a convenient, user-friendly way, transforming everyday experiences into clearer, more engaging interactions. In addition to the hearing aid feature, iOS 18.1 brings in other useful capabilities like summarizing audio notes and phone call transcripts, sending Smart Replies, and the long-awaited Clean Up tool, Apple's answer to the Magic Eraser.



This update highlights Apple’s commitment to supporting users with hearing and accessibility challenges. In this guide, we'll show you how to turn on the hearing aid feature for your AirPods Pro 2. Let's dive in!

1. Access the Hearing Assistance settings (Image: © Apple) Go to Settings, then select AirPods, and tap on Hearing Assistance. Make sure you're wearing your AirPods.







2. Use your results (Image: © Apple) Tap Use a Prior Test Result to use any previously conducted hearing assessments. Then, answer the questions displayed on the screen and tap Next.

3. Select a compatible hearing test result (Image: © Apple) Choose a hearing test result that is compatible with your current needs, and tap Next to continue.

4. Set up your hearing aid (Image: © Apple ) If your result indicates you do have mild to moderate hearing loss, Tap Set Up Hearing Aid and follow the prompts. When you’re ready, tap Turn On Hearing Aid to activate the feature.

5. Complete the setup (Image: © Apple) Finally, tap Done to finish the setup process and start using the hearing aid feature!

