Google Pixel 10 could use a brand-new modem — here’s what we know

Google seems set to make a major hardware change for the Google Pixel 10, that involves dropping the Samsung-produced modems the firm has used since the Pixel 6.

While there's a lot to love about Google's Pixel phones, I do think the Samsung modem powering the Tensor chip leaves something to be desired. Things have improved massively (the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 is a prime example) but early models had a tendency to overheat and underperform on signal strength.

Now, a recent report from Android Authority has revealed Google is looking for a new modem manufacturer. According to a "source inside Google", the company is allegedly testing the new MediaTek T900 Modem as a possible replacement for Samsung's Exynos modem. Unfortunately, there isn't much information about this chip's capabilities, as no device has used the modem yet to give us a baseline.

A leaked image reportedly showing a Pixel 10 case (Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

It's an interesting move and arguably makes more sense than trying to build an in-house modem. The issue with the latter option is simply the cost of producing a modem rather than relying on an external source. For instance, Apple has been trying without much success to build an in-house modem for years, although that could change with the iPhone SE 4.

This isn't the only rumor about the Pixel 10 and its design. For instance, we saw a recent leak regarding the Pixel 10's 3nm G5 chip, but that report does state that it will be completely designed internally. We've also seen an apparent case for the upcoming Pixel 10 (pictured above), which indicated no major design changes. It isn't just hardware, either, as a major leak revealed several AI features reportedly coming for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11.

We still don't know a lot about the Tensor G5, especially its performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple's A18 chip. We can only wait and see what the phone is capable of when it is released, which could be between August and October 2025.

