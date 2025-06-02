Apple's WWDC could be a flop for AI — but 4 major Apple Intelligence updates are on the horizon

All eyes are on Apple right now. As we approach WWDC — the company's yearly developer conference — there is an expectation that Apple will put a big focus on AI. However, that just might not be the case.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was suggested that Apple, despite a so-far weak attempt in the AI world with Apple Intelligence, wouldn’t be bringing much news to the AI front at WWDC.

Apple needs a comeback. But that probably won’t be happening at this year’s WWDC. People within the company believe that the conference may be a letdown from an AI standpoint,” Mark Gurman, the author of the Bloomberg article, said.

“Others familiar with the company’s planned announcements worry they could make Apple’s shortcomings even more obvious.”

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman goes on to highlight that this year’s WWDC is likely to be on a smaller scale to the previous two years (one launching Apple’s Vision Pro headset and the other announcing Apple Intelligence).

Instead, it is suggested that Apple will take a year off from big announcements, coming back with a bang in 2026 to make waves in the world of AI. A bold strategy in an industry that moves as fast as AI.

This is not to say there will be no news. Updates to Apple’s Foundation Models (part of Apple Intelligence and a tool for developers) are on the cards, and Apple could surprise with other AI-related updates.

However, for Apple fans, it’s not all bad news. Gurman, who has built up a reputation for his accurate predictions around Apple, highlighted a list of exciting AI projects that the company is working on.

LLM Siri

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to Gurman, Apple is working on a complete redesign of Siri’s architecture. This would end with it being similar to the ChatGPT voice mode, with plans to finally give Siri an effective conversational interface.

Revamped shortcuts app

The Apple Shortcuts app has been around for a while now, and Apple is reportedly working on a big update for it.

Shortcuts let users create actions, such as launching specific features within apps, automatically opening playlists, and other concrete actions.

The new version (which has supposedly been in the works for a while now) will let consumers create those actions using Apple Intelligence models.

This, for now, is somewhat vague. However, it likely means a more advanced selection system, or the ability to open specific programs via Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s AI doctor service

Given the nickname ‘Mulberry’, this would be a completely designed health app from Apple.

The project remains deep in development, so it will likely be a while before we see it. Gurman suggests that it could be part of a spring update to Apple’s iOS 26.

A ChatGPT chatbot competitor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This probably won’t come as a surprise. Since its launch, ChatGPT has been the formula to replicate in the world of AI. Google, one of Apple’s biggest competitors, has achieved it with Gemini, and Apple will want in too.

Dubbed ‘knowledge’ by some Apple employees, it is already plagued by a lot of problems that happened with Siri when it was overhauled. In other words, this could take some time before we see it in action.

However, Apple might equally follow in the footsteps of some of its AI competitors, releasing a test version of the product. Unfinished in nature, but out and available to the world.