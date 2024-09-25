Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy S24 FE before it was announced — what we know

News
By
published

A pre-order page went live a little too early

samsung galaxy s24 fee in four colors on a light blue background
(Image credit: Samsung)

If you didn’t already know that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was on the way, then it seems Samsung has just given the game away. Roland Quandt from WinFuture spotted that a pre-order page for the phone was briefly live on Samsung’s website — despite the fact the phone hasn’t been announced yet.

The page does appear to have been removed, which isn’t surprising. But it does suggest that the phone should be getting announced very soon. This isn’t the first time Samsung has made mistakes like this, and they only ever seem to happen when a new product launch is imminent. Plus, it also includes a few of the flagship-level specs we should expect.

From what Quandt was able to pull from the pre-order page, it seems the S24 FE will have a starting price of $650 for a 128GB model — rising to $710 if you want 256GB of storage. As previous leaks suggested this is $50 more than the Galaxy S23 FE cost, and just $150 less than the Galaxy S24.

samsung galaxy s24 fe galaxy AI teaser image

(Image credit: Samsung)

As for the specs, it seems we're going to get pretty similar camera hardware to last year. The setup apparently comprises a 10MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. That’ll be joined by a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with full HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and “significantly increased maximum brightness” — though it isn’t clear by how much.

Inside we have an Exynos 2400e chipset, which is likely to disappoint those hoping for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This means that the S24 FE likely won’t have quite the same level of performance power or efficiency as the flagship. Quandt notes that the chip will have a slightly reduced clock speed of 3.1GHz, rather than 3.2GHz, but how that will translate to real world usage isn’t clear.

We’re also looking at 8GB of RAM, and as mentioned a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage space. Sadly there’s no word on how big the battery might be, but rumors suggest it could be around 4,600 mAh. Colors appear to be a light blue, mint green, light gray and a darker “graphite” option.

Most importantly the pre-order page claims that the Galaxy S24 FE will arrive on October 3. As in, it will actually go on sale, which means the phone could be announced anytime now. Though we don’t really know when that might happen, or if the October 3 date is correct. This page was posted prematurely, after all, and some of the final details may not be 100% accurate.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.