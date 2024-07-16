I hate cables — save up to 90% with my favorite Prime Day wireless charger and power bank deals

I get annoyed by clutter. My standing desk at home used to be littered with cables and power adapters that I was ashamed about showing in my YouTube videos, but that’s since changed because of all the new best phone chargers and battery banks I use to charge all of my favorite gadgets.

If you’re looking to declutter your setup, then Prime Day has you covered with all the phenomenal deals on 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and much more. These phone accessories will also help to keep your desk area a bit more organized, while also adding much-needed utility.

Best of all, many of the picks below are models that I personally use — but made better by the deals going on for Prime Day. Whether you’re at work in the office, or traveling around, these chargers will get the job done without spending full price on them.

Best Prime Day phone charger deals

ESR for MagSafe Charging Pad: was $15 now $9 @ Amazon

One of the simplest wireless chargers you'll find, the ESR for MagSafe Charging Pad conveniently snaps onto the back of a compatible iPhone for quick and easy wireless charging.

InfinaCore T3 wireless charger: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

Thanks to its foldable design, the InfinaCore T3 wireless charger offers tremendous utility without taking much space on your desk. This 3-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods has everything you need, while also folding over to act as a helpful phone stand.

Lisen 3-in-1 Charging Station Cube: was $79 now $38 @ Amazon

I find the Lisen 3-in-1 Charging Cube to be just as good as Anker's in my testing. On top of featuring a space saving design, it can also charge other Android phones too with its 15W wireless charging pad.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

When you're traveling and can't find a spare outlet, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery will come to save the day by snapping onto the back of an iPhone, or resting an Android on top of its wireless charging pad. With its 10,000 mAh battery, you'll get more than a few charges out of it.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

One of the most versatile chargers I've used for travel, the Satechi Quatro wireless power bank has everything I need to charge all of my gadgets — including a built-in Apple Watch charger and a full-sized USB port. You might not even have to bring any spare charging cables with this in your bag either.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $29 @ Amazon

I'm all for sustainable power sources, which is why I absolutely love the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank. With its built-in solar panel, you can use it to recharge its massive 42,800 mAh battery. It's the kind of thing you'd want for camping or going off the grid.