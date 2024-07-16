I hate cables — save up to 90% with my favorite Prime Day wireless charger and power bank deals
Charge faster, charge smarter without wires
I get annoyed by clutter. My standing desk at home used to be littered with cables and power adapters that I was ashamed about showing in my YouTube videos, but that’s since changed because of all the new best phone chargers and battery banks I use to charge all of my favorite gadgets.
If you’re looking to declutter your setup, then Prime Day has you covered with all the phenomenal deals on 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and much more. These phone accessories will also help to keep your desk area a bit more organized, while also adding much-needed utility.
Best of all, many of the picks below are models that I personally use — but made better by the deals going on for Prime Day. Whether you’re at work in the office, or traveling around, these chargers will get the job done without spending full price on them.
Best Prime Day phone charger deals
Quick links
- ESR for MagSafe Charging Pad: was $15 now $9 @ Amazon
- InfinaCore T3 wireless charger: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $29 @ Amazon
- Lisen 3-in-1 Charging Station Cube: was $79 now $38 @ Amazon
- Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
- Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Best Prime Day phone charger deals
ESR for MagSafe Charging Pad: was $15 now $9 @ Amazon
One of the simplest wireless chargers you'll find, the ESR for MagSafe Charging Pad conveniently snaps onto the back of a compatible iPhone for quick and easy wireless charging.
InfinaCore T3 wireless charger: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
Thanks to its foldable design, the InfinaCore T3 wireless charger offers tremendous utility without taking much space on your desk. This 3-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods has everything you need, while also folding over to act as a helpful phone stand.
Lisen 3-in-1 Charging Station Cube: was $79 now $38 @ Amazon
I find the Lisen 3-in-1 Charging Cube to be just as good as Anker's in my testing. On top of featuring a space saving design, it can also charge other Android phones too with its 15W wireless charging pad.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
When you're traveling and can't find a spare outlet, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery will come to save the day by snapping onto the back of an iPhone, or resting an Android on top of its wireless charging pad. With its 10,000 mAh battery, you'll get more than a few charges out of it.
Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
One of the most versatile chargers I've used for travel, the Satechi Quatro wireless power bank has everything I need to charge all of my gadgets — including a built-in Apple Watch charger and a full-sized USB port. You might not even have to bring any spare charging cables with this in your bag either.
Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $29 @ Amazon
I'm all for sustainable power sources, which is why I absolutely love the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank. With its built-in solar panel, you can use it to recharge its massive 42,800 mAh battery. It's the kind of thing you'd want for camping or going off the grid.
Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Not only is it for phones, but the Anker Prime 27,650 mAh Power Bank is powerful enough to charge tablets and laptops all simultaneously with up to 250W speeds. Phones like the OnePlus 12 will make good use out of its rapid charging speed.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.