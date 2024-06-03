Honor Magic V Flip arrives June 13 to steal the Galaxy Z Flip 6's thunder

Honor has announced a new foldable clamshell in the Honor Magic V Flip. It’s a device that is supposed to feature a huge external display, perhaps larger than 4-inches, which would make it bigger than the upcoming Motorola Razr+ 2024.

The initial announcement was spotted by Phone Arena on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Officially, Honor will be unveiling the Magic V Flip on June 13 in Shanghai the 2024 Technology Fashion Show.

This timing could steal a little bit of thunder from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is rumored to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

The initial announcement doesn’t have any specifications but Honor did put up a reservation page on their Chinese site. It does have a couple of specs that we can see.

The Magic V Flip will be available in Black, Champagne and White. And it looks like it will come in three storage sizes all with 12GB of RAM; 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

(Image credit: Honor)

But that’s about it. Again, there are rumors that the exterior display will be larger than 4 inches. Though that doesn’t indicate what the main display will be. Other rumors include a 4,500 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to feature a 3.9-inch external display, which would be a major upgrade from the 3.4-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honor has been expanding globally, so we expect the Magic V Flip will make its way out of China soon after Honor’s announcement.

Earlier this year, we took a look at the Honor Magic V2, a great foldable phone that should have come out earlier, mostly due to the large asking price.

Honor phones are expensive, so we expect the Magic V Flip will be pricey as well.

During the same week, Honor is launching the Honor 200 and 200 Pro. Though, it might not be part of the Shanghai Fashion show. The 200 and 200 Pro are supposed to feature Honor’s foray into 4-layer generative AI. It’ll be interesting to see if all of Honor’s forthcoming phones get these AI features or if they keep the tools to the 200 series.

Honor’s 4-layer AI is supposed to be on-device, so the new Magic V Flip might not be powerful enough to handle the feature. Hopefully, Honor will provide more technical specifications during the June 13 reveal.

We’ll keep an eye out for Honor’s announcement and update you as the new phone debuts.

More from Tom's Guide