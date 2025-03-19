Google Pixel 9a launch LIVE: Everything you need to know

Refresh

Keep an eye out for Pixel 9a deals (Image credit: Google) You can't pre-order the Pixel 9a; instead you'll have to wait until April for the phone to go on sale. But that's not stopping retailers and wireless carriers from talking up their Pixel 9a deals now. We've got a round-up of the latest Pixel 9a offers so you can find out how much you can save once the phone does go on sale.

Bigger battery (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) If you ask me, one of the more significant changes to the Pixel 9a is its bigger battery. The new phone features a 5,100 mAh power pack, the largest battery ever in a Pixel A series phone by far. It’s certainly more expansive than the Pixel 8a’s 4,492 mAh cell. That should have an impact on Pixel battery life, where Google has lagged other phone makers in recent years. The Pixel 8a lasted nearly 11.5 hours on our battery test in which fully charged phones surf the web over cellular until they give up the ghost. That’s better than most devices we test by a little more than hour, but it’s well off the pace of other budget phones like the Moto G Power (2025) and OnePlus 13R . With a bigger battery and more efficient Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9a should improve upon the Pixel 8a’s result. But we’ll need to test the phone to confirm.

Call Notes arrives (Image credit: Future) I tested the Pixel 9 Pro when Google released that phone last fall, and of the AI features from that phone now available on the Pixel 9a, I have to say that one of my favorites is Call Notes . This feature leverages the ability to record and transcribe phone calls on your phone to produce an auto-generated summary of the call. So why is that helpful? Well, say you call up a contractor or service provider to ask them about a project around the home. With Call Notes, you don’t have to furiously jot down what they say — your Pixel transcribes the call and then produces some bullet points so you have the key takeaways at the ready when you need to review the call. It also works out well for work phone calls or anything else where you’re planning a project with someone else. The summaries were fairly accurate in my testing, though back in the fall, I thought the call transcripts could have been a bit more accurate. Certainly, when we review the Pixel 9a, we’ll see if Google’s AI tools have gotten better at accurately converting speech to text. If they have, consider Call Notes to be a sterling addition to your phone.

Pixel 9a availability (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Previous Pixel models have been available for pre-order, but that's not the approach Google is taking with the Pixel 9a. Instead, the phone will go on sale in April. When it does go on sale, the Pixel 9a will be available both through Google's store and participating carriers. Among the Pixel 9a deals trickling out, T-Mobile has said that you'll be able to get a Pixel 9a for free when adding a line or trading in a device on most of the carrier's data plans.

A closer look at cameras (Image credit: Google) On paper, the main camera of the Pixel 9a would seem to be a downgrade from its predecessor, at least if you focus on megapixels. The new phone uses a 48MP sensor compared to the 64MP main camera on the Pixel 8a. But the Pixel 9a also has a wider aperture for its main camera, so it can let in more light. That should mean sharper, more detailed pictures than what the Pixel 8a can capture, particularly when the lights are low. There are other camera improvements that go beyond the main sensor. The Pixel 9a now has a Macro Focus mode, making it the first Pixel A series phone that can take macro images. And if you like capturing photos of the night sky, the Pixel 9a adds support for astrophotography.

Google Pixel 9a specs compared (Image credit: @Sudhanshu1414 on X Any time there’s a new phone out, everyone’s first instinct is to see how it changed from the previous model. Well, wonder no more with the Pixel 9a. Here’s a side-by-side look at its specs compared to those of the Pixel 8a it replaces. Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8a Starting price $499 / £499 / AU$849 $499 / £499 / AU$849 Screen size 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 6.1-inch Actua pOLED (2400x1080) Refresh rate 60-120Hz Up to 120Hz Chipset Tensor G4 Tensor G3 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 64MP (f/1.89) main; 13MP (f/2.2) Front camera 13MP (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.2) Battery size 5,100 mAh 4,492 mAh Charging speed 23W, wired; 7.5W wireless 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Size 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches / 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches / 152.4 x 73.7 x 10.1mm Weight 6.6 ounces / 185.9 grams 6.8 ounces / 192.8g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, Iris Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe

Google Pixel 9a pricing (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Let's take a closer look at the Google Pixel 9a price, which starts at $499 for a 128GB version. You can upgrade the storage to 256GB for an extra $100, bringing the cost of the phone to $599. For comparison's sake, that's what Apple charges for the entry-level iPhone 16e . But the iPhone's base model only has 128GB of storage, plus the lone rear camera to the dual-lens setup on the Pixel 9a. As in the U.S., pricing on the Pixel 9a remains unchanged in the U.K. and Australia. You'll pay £499 and AU$849, respectively, for the 128GB phone. While the Pixel 9a notably beats the iPhone 16e on price, Google is facing pricing pressure from other Android phone makers with their midrange offerings. The recently revealed Samsung Galaxy A56 won't show up in the U.S. until later this year, but when it does, it will match the Pixel 9a's price. The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 are even cheaper at $399 and $299, respectively.

Meanwhile, both the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro start at $379 and $459, respectively. Both those phones offer dedicated telephoto lenses — it's a periscope-style lens on the Pro — and they still cost less than the Pixel 9a. So you can imagine Google has its work cut out for it, convincing bargain hunters the Pixel 9a is the better buy.