The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know

Google recently released the Pixel 9a, but unlike the mainline models, it does not include Google's Satellite SOS feature.

The issue comes down to certain hardware decisions Google made to help keep the price of the new budget device down. The Google Pixel 9a comes with the Exynos Modem 5300, the same modem that was featured in the Google Pixel 8. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 series uses the newer Exynos Modem 5400, which is the only Exynos modem that supports the 3GPP Release 17 standard.

This is important because 3GPP Release 17 enables a phone to connect to 5G non-terrestrial networking, used by satellites in a low Earth orbit.

In case you were holding out hope that some other part of the Pixel 9a would allow satellite support, Google has officially confirmed to Android Authority that the Satellite SOS feature would only be available on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Hard luck, Pixel 9a fans.

What is Satellite SOS?

Satellite SOS allows your Pixel 9 to connect with emergency services when outside of Wi-Fi or cellular range. When Google originally announced the feature it was locked to the continental U.S. but the March Pixel feature drop expanded it to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Europe, and the U.K.

While the Pixel 9a might not natively feature satellite communication, some of the best phones do. For instance, Apple has offered Emergency SOS via satellite on the iPhone 14 and later, including the Pixel 9a-rivalling iPhone 16e Meanwhile, Android introduced satellite messaging with the release of Android 15, but it requires support from carriers to actually work.

A possible workaround for the Pixel 9a could come from Starlink, which recently announced its satellite messaging service. While support for the service's beta has been confirmed for Pixel 9 devices, there’s no word yet if it will work with the Pixel 9a. However, Starlink has stated that its service doesn’t require specialized hardware to function.

Aside from the lack of satellite communication, there are still a host of great features on the Pixel 9a. For instance, Google’s Tensor G4 chip’s focus on AI gives the Pixel 9a abilities like Gemini Live, Pixel Studio, and many of the other AI features found on the rest of the Pixel 9 series,

While the removal of Satellite SOS might not turn away many users, it might be the deciding point for others. If you’re still undecided as to which model is right for you, we have face-offs comparing the Pixel 9a vs the Pixel 9 Pro, as well as the Pixel 9a vs the Pixel 9, to help you make a decision.