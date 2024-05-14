Google's entire Pixel 9 lineup revealed in new image leak

There probably won't be a sneak preview of the Google Pixel 9 during Tuesday's Google I/O 2024 keynote. But don't worry — you can see what the phone looks like thanks to leaked images that purport to show off all of Google's upcoming flagship phones, including the Pro models.

Yes, that's Pro models plural, as it's believed Google is releasing both a Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in the fall, with the latter phone offering a larger screen. And now you can see an image of all those Pixel 9 models together.

The photos come from the Russian website Rozetked. The site claims there will be four Pixel 9 models, with a Pixel 9 Fold foldable joining the standard Pixel and two Pro devices. The leak doesn't contain any photos of the Pixel 9 Pro, which is thought to be the name of the follow-up to the Pixel Fold.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

As you can see in the images, the phones contain a lot of the details we've already heard about the Pixel 9 series, such as the rounded corners and pill-shaped camera bar. On previous Pixels, the camera bar extended across the back of the phone.

Rozetked's post also lists some Pixel 9 specs. Based on a translated version of the post, the standard Pixel 9 would have have 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are set to feature 16GB of RAM and base storage of 128GB.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Listed screen sizes are 6.24 inches for the Pixel 9, 6.34 inches for the Pixel 9 Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pixel 9 XL. Previous leaks had suggested slightly smaller screen sizes for the Pixel 9 and the more compact Pro model. While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are the same size, a slender bezel on the Pro model allows it to have the larger screen.

All three phones apparently have 50MP main cameras — no change from the Pixel 8. They're also expected to feature a new Tensor G4 chipset.

With the Pixel 8a just announced, Google's unlikely to roll out any more phones before the fall. We're expecting the Pixel 9 family to ship in October, so we'll see then how accurate these images and specs are.

