Google Pixel’s next update revealed by Verizon — here’s what's coming

It appears that Verizon has accidentally leaked all the contents of the upcoming Pixel update scheduled for November.

Leaks for phone updates aren't uncommon but rarely come from major providers. However, a recent report from Android Authority has revealed that Verizon seemingly released everything we can expect in the next update. The first thing to note is that the post confirms a release on November 11, meaning there isn't long to wait.

Firstly, the update doesn't bring any new features for your Pixel phones, but there are the same necessary security patches that we would expect and recommend with every update. There are also some general improvements to the performance and stability of certain UI transitions and animations.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the update primarily seems to focus on solving certain issues that have cropped up recently. These include issues with the range of the Bluetooth, issues with adaptive brightness not activating, camera tilt occurring when using the zoom and white dots appearing on the screen. None of these are phone-breaking problems, but solving them helps with the overall user experience.

Google has been working to improve a fair amount of its services, for instance, the recent APK that unveiled changes coming to the Pixel Screenshots app. However, the biggest change coming to every Android device will be Android 16, which is touted for release much sooner than anyone anticipated. While we don't know all the coming features, there are indications of an iPhone-inspired change alongside a focus on multitasking.

Google phones remain some of the best Android phones you can buy, and with Black Friday coming up, there has never been a better time to grab one, so these fixes are perfectly timed.

More from Tom's Guide