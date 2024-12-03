Google Pixels just got a big upgrade to track their temperature live

Google has released an update to help users natively check their Pixel phone's temperature with ease.

In the past, I have written about how important temperature is when it comes to your phone. However, checking the temperature can be tricky, and on Pixel phones usually requires using third-party apps. Now a recent update to the Pixel troubleshooting app offers live device temperature readings to make it easier to know when your phone is getting too hot.

The change was originally spotted by 9to5 Google following the update, although Android Authority claims it had to sideload the app to find the feature. Once downloaded it can be found by heading to Settings > Battery > Battery diagnostics > Phone is very warm. Alternatively, another way of accessing the page is to search "Device temperature" in the settings app.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The feature offers updates in real-time, with four color-coded labels to be aware of: cold, normal, warm and elevated. If we look at the above image you can also see that the phone will offer several messages depending on how hot the device is. According to Google, the “device temperature is estimated based on multiple internal sensors.” it will also offer suggestions on how best to warm up, or cool down your Pixel phone.

The danger extreme temperatures pose to phones is easy to forget, but it can cause serious damage. For instance, we recently saw older Samsung models suffering from a green line after a recent update. There are a few things you can do to keep your phone cool, and we have a full breakdown of the best ways to keep your phone from overheating, which can help.

9to5 Google has confirmed the troubleshooting app update is available on Pixel 6 and beyond, however, it does not seem to be a feature on the Pixel tablet. The update has also been seen on the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 Pro running Android 15.

