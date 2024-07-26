Google Pixel phones may soon shield spam calls with AI — thanks to Gemini Nano

Google has been steadily rolling out new features and tools to combat the increasingly absurd number of spam calls we receive. A new tool shared by Android Authority in the Google Phone app code hints at another spam deterrent that might be coming to Pixel phones.

Earlier this year, Google announced the Gemini AI-powered alert system that will detect scam calls as they are happening. If spam is detected, your phone will send an alert. The feature isn't launching with Android 15, so we're not sure when it will actually arrive on devices.

According to the code breakdown, the scam detection tool, codenamed "Sharpie," is nearly ready to go.

Interestingly, in the code, there is a delineation between scams and spam. The current focus is only on spam, but it appears the tool will be very specific about the difference in the future.

Additionally, a feature within the Sharpie tool enables Pixel owners to report calls manually. The Gemini Nano AI will decide if a call is legit, but people can flag it for those who slip through.

While there are AI tools like Gemini or ChatGPT that take place on the cloud, it appears this AI feature will be all on device, which saves power and can be more efficient.

For privacy and security concerns, the tool is supposed to listen to every call, which is concerning. The system is supposed to be opt-in whenever it arrives, which is a bit of a red flag.

Also, this feature will only be available if your device can run Gemini Nano, which is currently just the Pixel 8 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

Another feature that has been slow to roll out is the new Lookup button. Now, when a random unidentified number calls, you can tap the Lookup button, and it will look up the source of the phone number. It could tell you that it's a contractor trying to reach you or highlight a spammer and what they've been up to.

Again, it's unclear when this tool will debut on Pixel devices. If it's as close to ready as the code breakdown makes it seem, perhaps we'll see it launch with the Pixel 9 lineup in a couple of weeks.