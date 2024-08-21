Google Pixel 9 makes transferring data from your old phone easy — even after it’s set up

It appears that Google has made it easier to transfer data for owners of the new Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

One of the more time-sapping parts of getting a new phone is transferring all the data across from your current device. It's something that makes the initial setup process even more tedious. This is made worse by the fact that Google Pixel phones will only ask you to transfer data during the initial setup, and if you decline then you won't see the option again unless you reset the phone. However, it appears that Google has finally improved this process for the Pixel 9 series.

During last week's Made by Google launch event Android Authority spotted a new top-level entry in the Settings menu called "Back up or copy data." Under this option was a new "copy data" page that allows users to bring data from another device.

According to the description, users can copy over photos, contacts, messages and more from a previous device. The description also clarifies that you won't lose any recent data as the copied data will merge with the data on your new device. It also states that settings changes on your Pixel 9 won't be overwritten.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 9 won't be the first series to introduce this kind of feature as we have seen similar on other smartphones, like Smart Switch on Samsung devices. However, it's a feature that Google has needed to catch up on to help make switching over to its new range simpler and more streamlined for users.

This is a great time to switch too, as the Google Pixel 9 series is slowly shaping up to be some of the best phones of 2024. The new devices' improved Tensor G4 chips offer some impressive power for their cost and, when combined with the host of AI features, look to make the new Pixels a great option for any customer.

Not to mention the new brighter display that offers the same overall toughness as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you are in the market for a new phone, then there aren't many better options out there.

Google has often been accused of playing catchup with the other big phone makers, like Apple and Samsung and with good reason. However, the company is working to make its smartphones a viable alternative to the other major players in the market.

We will have a full list of all the improvements in our upcoming detailed review. In the meantime, we have hands-on reviews for the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, plus the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.