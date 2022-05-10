Want to know how to transfer data from Android to Android? It’s easy once you know how — just read on to find out.

It’s exciting to crack open one of the best Android phones , but when you realize none of your apps, photos, or contacts have made the transition with you to your new device, it can really rain on your parade.

Luckily, Google has made it easy to transfer your data between phones, and once you’ve got your data backup ready, it only takes a few taps. After you’re done, you’re on your way and can get back to using your favorite Android apps .

How to transfer data from Android to Android

Before you transfer anything, you'll need to create a backup first. If you haven't done so already, follow the steps below to backup your data and photos before you start the transfer. If you've already backed up your data and photos to your Google account, skip down to the last section.

How to backup data on Android

1. Open the Settings app on your phone, then scroll down and select System settings.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down again, and select Back up and reset.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Turn on Back up my data. This will backup app data, Wi-Fi passwords and other settings to Google servers.

(Image credit: Future)

How to backup photos on Android

1. Open the Google Photos app, then tap your Google account profile picture (displayed in the top-right corner).

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Photos settings, then Back up and sync.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Turn on Back up and sync using the toggle.

(Image credit: Future)

How to transfer data from Android to Android

1. Insert your SIM card into your new phone and turn it on. Then connect to Wi-Fi. During the start up process, you’ll get a popup asking if you’d like to copy apps & data from an old phone. Select A backup from an Android phone.

2. On your old phone, open the Settings app, then select Google.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Still using your old phone, select Set up and restore. Then, select Set up nearby device. Your phone will now search for nearby devices.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select your new phone’s model name from the list.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap “Next” and then confirm the screen lock for your old phone. Then, tap Copy.

(Image credit: Future)

6. On your new phone, sign into your Google account and then confirm the screen lock of your old phone again (this time on the new device).

7. Finally, tap “Restore” to transfer your data to your new phone.

And you’re done! As you can see, there are a few steps involved in the process, but it’s easy to transfer data between Android phones once you know how. The method will vary slightly depending on the devices you’re using, but luckily Google makes it easy to follow along thanks to their on-screen instructions.

