iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how

News
By published

A key iPhone Flip part upgrade may help it achieve amazing battery life

iPhone Flip render
(Image credit: 4RMD)

For a product that could still be years away from launching, the iPhone Flip grabs attention like nothing else. While Apple hasn't said a word about its alleged foldable phone, or rumored foldable MacBook/iPad, there are still plenty of rumors going around. The latest one claims that iPhone Flip will be getting a a battery-saving display upgrade that could help it challenge the best foldable phones.

Tipster Phone Chip Expert on Weibo claims that Apple's foldable display "pays attention to power consumption," and that the screen's integrated driver circuit has been upgraded from a 28nm process to a smaller 16nm one.

Smaller chip processes (basically a measurement of how dense a chip can be packed with circuitry) generally mean greater power efficiency for the same performance level.

While the display driver circuitry is only a small part of a smartphone, a foldable phone's display is usually its key feature. And the greatest drain on its battery.

Improving display power draw could have a big impact on how long the iPhone Flip could last on a charge, and help Apple's foldable stand out against more entrenched competitors. If it does particularly well, it could even land itself on our best phone battery life page, a feat no foldable phone has managed to date.

Refining or wasting time?

Apple is certainly taking its time with its foldable phone. While we should see the iPhone 17 series on schedule this September, the foldable iPhone may still be two years away.

Meanwhile, we'll likely see Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year, along with an update for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and hopefully a sequel to the fantastic OnePlus Open early in 2026. Not to mention lots of other foldables from smaller brands with more limited market reach.

So while making small changes like improving the efficiency of the display driver could no doubt be worthwhile, we also just want to see this phone arrive before Samsung, Google, OnePlus and others raise the bar for foldables out of reach.

Huawei's already gone a step ahead with the launch of its Mate XT triple foldable, and Samsung's rumored to be working on one of its own. Goodness knows when Apple would get around to making its own version considering it's yet to release any kind of foldable display device.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone flip potential render
iPhone Flip: Has Apple already missed its moment to make a foldable phone?
iPhone Flip foldable iPhone
iPhone Flip: Everything we know about Apple's foldable phone plans
iPhone Flip Concept
Apple foldable iPhone leaker just tipped a crazy big 12-inch screen — here's all the details
iPhone Flip Concept
Apple's iPhone Flip may have just gotten one step closer to reality
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Foldable iPhone concept image
Foldable iPhone leaker just tipped size of both displays
Latest in iPhones
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
iPhone 17 Air concept image
iPhone 17 Air just tipped for exclusive upgrade regular iPhone 17 won't get
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 18 may miss out on this performance upgrade — what we know
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air — 5 biggest revelations from new in-depth report
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
Foldable iPhone concept image
Are you sitting down? Here’s what the foldable iPhone could cost
Latest in News
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
More about iphones
iPhone 17 Air concept image

iPhone 17 Air just tipped for exclusive upgrade regular iPhone 17 won't get
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 18 may miss out on this performance upgrade — what we know
Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands crosses the finish line on his bike ahead of the Milan-San Remo 2024 race.

Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature
Kimberley Sustad, Eric McCormack in Travelers
5 shows about time travel on Netflix to stream right now