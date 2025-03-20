New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body

By published

MagSafe, Partial Glass and new camera array

Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
(Image credit: FPT/Asher Dipps)

Another day, we've got another set of leaked dummy iPhone 17 models. It's almost surprising we haven't seen a fully built phone yet.

The latest dummies come from regular tipster Sonny Dickson (spotted by MacRumors).

The dummies appear to be of the four expected iPhone 17 devices: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (which would replace the Plus), iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (which might be rebranded as the Ultra).

As Dickson points out, the Pro models feature an area on the back outlined where the new partial glass panel will go. He says that this is "where the glass will change."

Nothing here is too surprising, especially compared to the metal molds that Dickson shared a few days ago.

However, these new dummies give us more detail, showing the partial glass outline.

It also has more of an outline for the MagSafe chargers we expect to see in phones. Interestingly, it does look like the super-skinny Air will be getting MagSafe — a potential cut as Apple attempts to make the phone ultra-thin.

iPhone dummy units

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson on X)

As rumored before, the Pro models are supposed to use a combination of metal glass on the phone. The glass would be where the logo is and is meant to integrate directly with the otherwise metal, potentially aluminum, chassis.

Beyond that, it's another look at the Pixel-esque camera array that has garnered much attention as Apple looks to be moving away from its current square design.

The overhauled iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

