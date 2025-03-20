New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body

Another day, we've got another set of leaked dummy iPhone 17 models. It's almost surprising we haven't seen a fully built phone yet.

The latest dummies come from regular tipster Sonny Dickson (spotted by MacRumors).

The dummies appear to be of the four expected iPhone 17 devices: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (which would replace the Plus), iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (which might be rebranded as the Ultra).

As Dickson points out, the Pro models feature an area on the back outlined where the new partial glass panel will go. He says that this is "where the glass will change."

Here's another look at some iPhone 17 dummies, Notice on the Pro models where the glass will change. pic.twitter.com/lJDc5KXsV9March 20, 2025

Nothing here is too surprising, especially compared to the metal molds that Dickson shared a few days ago.

However, these new dummies give us more detail, showing the partial glass outline.

It also has more of an outline for the MagSafe chargers we expect to see in phones. Interestingly, it does look like the super-skinny Air will be getting MagSafe — a potential cut as Apple attempts to make the phone ultra-thin.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson on X)

As rumored before, the Pro models are supposed to use a combination of metal glass on the phone. The glass would be where the logo is and is meant to integrate directly with the otherwise metal, potentially aluminum, chassis.

Beyond that, it's another look at the Pixel-esque camera array that has garnered much attention as Apple looks to be moving away from its current square design.

The overhauled iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.

More from Tom's Guide