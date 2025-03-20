7 ways Google Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e

It was just a month ago when Apple announced the iPhone 16e, the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 2022. Even though it’s the cheapest new iPhone you can buy right now, it seems like Google’s stealing its thunder with the announcement of the Pixel 9a.

These mid-range phones match up nicely against one another, but there are clearly ways the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e. No, it’s not just the $100 price difference between them, which I’ll explain in greater detail below. Even though

Google’s no stranger when it comes to making some of the best cheap phones that money can buy, so I’m not surprised by how it has the edge in a Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e conversation.

Here’s what I can say after spending time with Google’s new phone in my Pixel 9a hands-on, along with the testing results in my iPhone 16e review.

It’s cheaper

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

This one’s easy because I was really shocked by the $599 cost of the iPhone 16e. That’s a big markup over the previous $429 cost of the iPhone SE 2022, so for Google to come out and keep the Pixel 9a at $499 is a big deal.

This $100 difference between the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e is substantial, which you’ll find out in all the other reasons below. However, the additional savings means that I could buy the Pixel 9a plus a case and a wireless charger for less than the cost of the iPhone 16e.

Packs an ultrawide camera

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of my biggest gripes about the iPhone 16e is that it has only a single rear camera. I think it’s a little ridiculous for a phone in 2025 because the vast majority have a dual camera setup at the very least.

This is another reason why the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e because its 48MP main camera is paired with a 13MP ultrawide one. Even though most people rely on the main camera for the majority of things, the ultrawide camera simply gives the Pixel 9a added utility — to capture wider landscape scenes or get more people in a group shot. Did I mention that the cameras are also nearly flush?

Larger display with faster refresh rate

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Not only does the Pixel 9a have the larger 6.3-inch pOLED display, but it also has the better 120Hz refresh rate, too. This makes it more suitable for a bunch of things, like watching my favorite shows while on the go or playing games, but the refresh rate is more important because of how it makes things look more fluid.

The iPhone 16e’s 6.1-inch OLED still looks nice on its own, but its 60Hz refresh rate doesn’t compare to the smoother looks I see on the Pixel 9a.

Better color options

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’m still on the fence about the Pixel 9a’s new design, which features rear cameras that are almost flush to the surface. However, another reason why the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e is that it offers more color options.

The iPhone 16e is only available in white and black, which the Pixel 9a is too, but it’s supplemented by two color options: peony and iris. These are vibrant tones that pop, which I absolutely adore because it adds a bit of charm to the Pixel 9a’s design. I understand that people end up buying cases, but it’s still nice having color options to choose from.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Phones are getting more expensive than ever before, which is why I hold onto my devices for much longer. The Pixel 9a wins for the fact that Google pledges 7 years of software updates, whereas the iPhone 16e gets 5 years. Paired with its cheaper cost, I cannot tell you enough about the value that the Pixel 9a presents.

Google AI features are much more useful

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve tested many of the Google AI features on the Pixel 9a on other phones, like my Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I will say that I find them much more practical than any of the Apple Intelligence features of the iPhone 16e.

Sure, they do share similar AI features, like their own blend of AI-assisted writing tools and image generators, but the Pixel 9a has a much more robust package.

I’ve put Google’s Magic Editor and Apple’s Clean Up to the test and found Google is better at removing unwanted stuff in my photos.

There’s also Circle to Search and Visual Intelligence, which I again prefer Google’s version to search stuff on my phone or with the camera.

Another specific feature I really like on the Pixel 9a is Call Screen, which uses Google Assistant to screen phone calls on my behalf. Apple doesn’t have anything remotely close to it.

