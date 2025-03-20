7 ways Google Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e

Features
By published

This one's shaping out to be a one-sided affair

Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e composite image.
(Image credit: Future)

It was just a month ago when Apple announced the iPhone 16e, the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 2022. Even though it’s the cheapest new iPhone you can buy right now, it seems like Google’s stealing its thunder with the announcement of the Pixel 9a.

These mid-range phones match up nicely against one another, but there are clearly ways the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e. No, it’s not just the $100 price difference between them, which I’ll explain in greater detail below. Even though

Google’s no stranger when it comes to making some of the best cheap phones that money can buy, so I’m not surprised by how it has the edge in a Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e conversation.

Here’s what I can say after spending time with Google’s new phone in my Pixel 9a hands-on, along with the testing results in my iPhone 16e review.

It’s cheaper

Google Pixel 9a standing upright on surface.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

This one’s easy because I was really shocked by the $599 cost of the iPhone 16e. That’s a big markup over the previous $429 cost of the iPhone SE 2022, so for Google to come out and keep the Pixel 9a at $499 is a big deal.

This $100 difference between the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e is substantial, which you’ll find out in all the other reasons below. However, the additional savings means that I could buy the Pixel 9a plus a case and a wireless charger for less than the cost of the iPhone 16e.

Packs an ultrawide camera

Closeup of cameras on Google Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of my biggest gripes about the iPhone 16e is that it has only a single rear camera. I think it’s a little ridiculous for a phone in 2025 because the vast majority have a dual camera setup at the very least.

This is another reason why the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e because its 48MP main camera is paired with a 13MP ultrawide one. Even though most people rely on the main camera for the majority of things, the ultrawide camera simply gives the Pixel 9a added utility — to capture wider landscape scenes or get more people in a group shot. Did I mention that the cameras are also nearly flush?

Larger display with faster refresh rate

Google Pixel 9a held in the hand with display turned on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Not only does the Pixel 9a have the larger 6.3-inch pOLED display, but it also has the better 120Hz refresh rate, too. This makes it more suitable for a bunch of things, like watching my favorite shows while on the go or playing games, but the refresh rate is more important because of how it makes things look more fluid.

The iPhone 16e’s 6.1-inch OLED still looks nice on its own, but its 60Hz refresh rate doesn’t compare to the smoother looks I see on the Pixel 9a.

Better color options

Google Pixel 9a color options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’m still on the fence about the Pixel 9a’s new design, which features rear cameras that are almost flush to the surface. However, another reason why the Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e is that it offers more color options.

The iPhone 16e is only available in white and black, which the Pixel 9a is too, but it’s supplemented by two color options: peony and iris. These are vibrant tones that pop, which I absolutely adore because it adds a bit of charm to the Pixel 9a’s design. I understand that people end up buying cases, but it’s still nice having color options to choose from.

Longer 7 years of software updates

Google Pixel 9a on top of wooden table.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Phones are getting more expensive than ever before, which is why I hold onto my devices for much longer. The Pixel 9a wins for the fact that Google pledges 7 years of software updates, whereas the iPhone 16e gets 5 years. Paired with its cheaper cost, I cannot tell you enough about the value that the Pixel 9a presents.

Google AI features are much more useful

Google Pixel 9a arranged to show Gemini logo.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve tested many of the Google AI features on the Pixel 9a on other phones, like my Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I will say that I find them much more practical than any of the Apple Intelligence features of the iPhone 16e.

Sure, they do share similar AI features, like their own blend of AI-assisted writing tools and image generators, but the Pixel 9a has a much more robust package.

I’ve put Google’s Magic Editor and Apple’s Clean Up to the test and found Google is better at removing unwanted stuff in my photos.

There’s also Circle to Search and Visual Intelligence, which I again prefer Google’s version to search stuff on my phone or with the camera.

Another specific feature I really like on the Pixel 9a is Call Screen, which uses Google Assistant to screen phone calls on my behalf. Apple doesn’t have anything remotely close to it.

More from Tom's Guide

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9a render
7 ways Google Pixel 9a could blow away iPhone 16e
A split image of a Google Pixel 9a in Iris with an iPhone 16e in Black
Google Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e: Which mid-range phone is better for you?
iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a
Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e — here's 3 ways Google can beat Apple
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Google Pixel 9a hands-on: This cheap phone just surpassed the iPhone 16e
Samsung Galaxy A56 (left) and iPhone 16e (right) laying next to each other on a woodgrain table.
4 reasons why Samsung's Galaxy A56 is a better buy than the iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e vs Pixel 8a.
I shot over 200 photos with the iPhone 16e vs Pixel 8a — here’s the winner
Latest in Phones
Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e composite image.
7 ways Google Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features on outer cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may arrive 'months' after the Z Flip 7 — here's why
Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
Latest in Features
Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e composite image.
7 ways Google Pixel 9a beats the iPhone 16e
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
More about phones
back of Iris Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.

Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU

NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #382 (Thursday, March 20 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
The foot of the Casper Dream Hybrid, the best Casper mattress for most people
What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?
Encryption graphic
What is AES-256 encryption?
Casetify Bounce Suitcase
I ditched my Away Carry-On for a bright red suitcase made by a phone case brand, and I was shocked by how much I liked it
woman doing side plank exercise
Ditch sit-ups — strengthen and define your core with 1 dumbbell and this 5-move ab workout
Astell and Kern HB1
I just turned my wired audio headphones into Bluetooth cans with this DAC — and the sound quality is shockingly good
a photo of a man in the gym with strong abs
It's not leg raises — try the 'dragon flag' exercise to strengthen your abs and hips instead
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying