Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launch date announced — here’s what we know

Asus has just revealed the launch date for its next smartphone, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. According to a post on X, the live online event will take place on March 14 at 7am ET (12pm GMT).

We're thrilled to invite you to the live online unveiling of the #Zenfone11Ultra #ExpandYourVision. Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Prepare to discover our innovative, AI-integrated flagship phone that's eagerly awaiting its debut!February 20, 2024 See more

Asus' other flagship phone, the ROG Phone 8 Pro already launched in January, and was well received, but there has been relatively little official word before now on the follow-up model for the smaller Asus Zenfone 10. There has been a lot of concern about the future of the Zenfone series, to the degree that Asus had to make an official statement denying rumors that it wouldn't make any more after the Zenfone 10.

This new post confirms the Zenfone series is not dead, but it doesn’t give away much else about Asus’ less gaming-focused phone. However, some recently leaked renders and specs from Stufflistings give us some more ideas about what the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will look and perform like.

(Image credit: @evleaks on X)

The specs for the Zenfone 11 Ultra are quite impressive, including the camera array on the back of the phone. The Zenfone 11 Ultra will supposedly come with a 50MP main camera a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 32MP 3x telephoto lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. That's an exciting camera setup given previous Zenfones didn't offer telephoto cameras. However, the Zenfone 11 Ultra might still struggle when compared to the best camera phones around, like the Galaxy S24 series or the Google Pixel 8 series.

The leaks suggest the Zenphone 11 Ultra will come in at least five colors, which is more than the black and grey shades available for the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. The Zenfone will understandably also lack RGB lighting features and air triggers gaming controls, both of which were signature features for the ROG series.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra live images and specifications leaked ahead of launch.#ASUS #ASUSZenfone11Ultra pic.twitter.com/IR9pbHLLRXFebruary 5, 2024 See more

The Zenfone 11 Ultra also looks to be surprisingly large for a Zenfone. It reportedly has a 6.78-inch 2400 x 1080 AMOLED screen, much larger than the Zenfone 10's 5.9-inch screen. The last time we saw a Zenfone larger than six inches was in 2021, with the 6.7-inch Zenfone 7 Pro.

According to the leak, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will make use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and have 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 5,500 mAh battery. It will be interesting to see if the Zenfone 11 Ultra will have as long-lasting a battery as the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, which currently tops our phone battery life rankings, since they have identical specs in this area.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra looks like it might be a surprisingly powerful phone, and could have a lot to offer customers. However, all the information we have should be taken with a pinch of salt until it's confirmed during the unveiling. Tom's Guide will, of course, bring you a review of the phone in due course so you can figure out if the Zenfone 11 Ultra should be your next smartphone.