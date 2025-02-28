Forget Google Maps — Waze just got a huge upgrade that will help millions of drivers

Heads up

Waze app on iPhone in car
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A new version of Waze is now being released for Android and iOS phones (via 9to5Google). While Waze 5.4 brings several updates, the biggest is support for heads-up displays behind steering wheels.

These days, many modern cars feature two displays: one generally on the center console that acts as the infotainment panel where you can access Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and another in front of the driver that has largely replaced the instrument panel gauges of yore.

That driver-focused display is where Waze is adding new coverage. Functionally, this means you can glance at the dash display for navigation cues without looking down at the infotainment panel, meaning your eyes are more on the road than your car's interior.

What it looks like

The Waze app on the HUD

(Image credit: Reddit user misterperfectman)

The new feature is only available on vehicles that support Android and CarPlay on the panel, including some BMW, Ford and Polestar.

Some Redditors have gotten access to the feature on their cars and posted photos showing the Waze navigation on the display. Based on the images, it's pretty minimal.

Google has owned Waze since 2013 and has borrowed many features from the map app. Still, it's survived as its app with a more straightforward interface and community focus.

We may see more integration like this in Apple Maps whenever Apple launches Apple CarPlay 2.0, which has been delayed for a few years.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

