Meet the Redmi Note 14 series, the affordable phones that could put the Pixel 8a to shame

Xiaomi has released its latest Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 14 series, and there is plenty to be excited about.

The company has announced three variations of the Redmi Note 14, the most powerful being the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. This phone comes with some heavy-duty durability with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Pro Plus model also has a 6,200 mAh battery and 90W wired charging. However, what sets it apart is a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera with 5x lossless zoom, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 20MP front camera.

These are some impressive specs worthy of one of the best camera phones, and the images will look great on the 6.67-inch OLED screen. It's not all fantastic, as the phone comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which is relatively decent but falls behind the more current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. There is also a Redmi Note 14 Pro model with a smaller battery, Dimensity 7300 chip and no telephoto camera option. However, it does come with a 2MP Macro shooter instead.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Finally, the Redmi Note 14 base model isn't quite as impressive as the other phones in the series. It has a Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen and a 5,110mAh battery. Meanwhile, the camera options are limited, with only a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking of price, all of the phones look to be pretty great value, depending on exchange rates. While we don't know when or if the phone will ship outside of China, we can expect to find out in the next couple of months as the company tends to delay for a while after the initial release. The Redmi 14 Pro Plus currently costs 1,999 yuan, which comes to about $285, for the 8GB/128GB model and 2,399 yuan, about $342, for the 16GB/512GB model. If the price stays the same, we could have one of the best affordable phones.

The other two phones are also pretty cheap, with the Pro model only costing 1,499 yuan, about $214, for the low-end stats and 1,199 yuan, around $171, for the Redmi Note 14 base model.

The Chinese smartphone market has been making some surprising reveals recently, For instance, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the world's first tri-foldable phone. However, we never know when or if the phones will be released on the global market. All we can do is keep our eyes open and let you know when we discover more.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors