Meet the Redmi Note 14 series, the affordable phones that could put the Pixel 8a to shame

News
By
published

They don't fold, but they do other things

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has released its latest Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 14 series, and there is plenty to be excited about.

The company has announced three variations of the Redmi Note 14, the most powerful being the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. This phone comes with some heavy-duty durability with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Pro Plus model also has a 6,200 mAh battery and 90W wired charging. However, what sets it apart is a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera with 5x lossless zoom, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 20MP front camera.

These are some impressive specs worthy of one of the best camera phones, and the images will look great on the 6.67-inch OLED screen. It's not all fantastic, as the phone comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which is relatively decent but falls behind the more current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. There is also a Redmi Note 14 Pro model with a smaller battery, Dimensity 7300 chip and no telephoto camera option. However, it does come with a 2MP Macro shooter instead.

Redmi Note 14 base model

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Finally, the Redmi Note 14 base model isn't quite as impressive as the other phones in the series. It has a Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen and a 5,110mAh battery. Meanwhile, the camera options are limited, with only a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. 

Speaking of price, all of the phones look to be pretty great value, depending on exchange rates. While we don't know when or if the phone will ship outside of China, we can expect to find out in the next couple of months as the company tends to delay for a while after the initial release. The Redmi 14 Pro Plus currently costs 1,999 yuan, which comes to about $285, for the 8GB/128GB model and 2,399 yuan, about $342, for the 16GB/512GB model. If the price stays the same, we could have one of the best affordable phones

The other two phones are also pretty cheap, with the Pro model only costing 1,499 yuan, about $214, for the low-end stats and 1,199 yuan, around $171, for the Redmi Note 14 base model. 

The Chinese smartphone market has been making some surprising reveals recently, For instance, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the world's first tri-foldable phone. However, we never know when or if the phones will be released on the global market. All we can do is keep our eyes open and let you know when we discover more. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 53 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Bay...
Verizon
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus OnePlus 12R
3
OnePlus 12R, 16GB RAM+256GB,...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus OnePlus 12R
5
OnePlus 12R DUAL SIM 256GB...
Newegg
View
OnePlus OnePlus 12R
6
OnePlus 12R 128GB - Gray -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
8
Google - Pixel 8a 5g 128gb...
Best Buy
Preorder
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
10
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 