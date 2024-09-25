Motorola tipped to launch new foldable this week — here's the leaked specs

The big problem with the best foldable phones is that there aren’t that many of them, and the ones that are available are expensive. Thankfully, Motorola seems to have been working on lowering the price of its Razr flip phones — and it may have another value-priced option on the way

According to OnLeaks, Motorola is set to unveil the Motorola Razr 50s later this week. It looks like this phone is a mid-cycle follow-up to the Motorola Razr 50, also known as the Motorola Razr 2024 in the U.S. This foldable is priced at $699 / £699, which is by far one of the cheapest foldables around. However, it's not clear how this new handset would stand out from its older sibling — since the specs look pretty much identical.

#Motorola #Razr50s now official:- 6.9" (2640x1080px) / 3.6" (1056x1066px)- Dimensity 7300X- 8GB+256GB- 50MP / 32MP- 4200mAh- IPX8- Android 14- 74×171×7.3mm / 74×88×15.9mm- 188g- Sept 27 pic.twitter.com/1GiAUCZSZVSeptember 23, 2024

Onleaks claims the phone will come packing a 6.9-inch folding display and a 3.6-inch cover display — capable of displaying the same 2640 x 1080 and 1056 x 1066 resolution as the Razr 2024’s screens. It also seems to be powered by the Dimensity 7300X chipset, complete with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,200 mAh battery.

The camera situation isn’t as clear cut, with OnLeaks only claiming that there will be a 50MP and 32MP lens. The 50MP lens is no change, but if that 32MP lens is the ultrawide then it would be a noticeable upgrade over the Razr 2024’s 13MP lens. However, the previous model did have a 32MP selfie camera, so if the leak is referring to that then it’s nothing to get excited over.

Even the dimensions, weight and IPX8 water resistance are functionally identical to what Motorola offered with the Razr 2024. So what’s going on?

It’s possible that Motorola has some extra features or upgrades that aren’t reflective in the hardware specs. However, one user on X claims that this is a specialist version for Japanese carrier Softbank — which uses “quite a strange set of LTE and 5G bands." This would apparently necessitate a whole new phone variant with a totally different name.

Fortunately, having similar specs to the Motorola Razr 2024 should mean that the Razr 50s should be just as affordable — whatever it actually turns out to be. We don’t have long to find out what this phone is, with OnLeaks claiming that the phone will be revealed on September 27.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors