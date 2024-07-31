Google Play may be about to fix the biggest issue with sideloading apps — here's how

News
By
published

You might be able to update sideloaded apps direct from Google Play

Google Play logo on an android smartphone with corner hole punch camera
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google frequently updates the sideloading experience on Android, usually citing security reasons, and shows no signs of slowing down. While Android 14 was filled with warnings about the potential danger of sideloading apps, Android 15 may offer a new way to embrace them — with a brand new way to keep these apps updated.

Android Authority uncovered evidence of this in a deep dive of the latest version of the Google Play app. New code suggests that it may become possible to update sideloaded apps from the Play Store, rather than being forced to do it from a third party marketplace or manually installing new APK files. 

Another added bonus is that Google Play may be able to scan these updates for malware, which is one of the biggest risks associated with sideloading apps. So regardless of where those apps originally came from, this may mean added protection without actively making it harder to sideload apps.

The feature appears to be called “Update from Play," and it will apparently clearly show which apps originated from Google Play. This last part also means there is an option for downloading an update from the original source, if that’s possible, or whether there’s an update available in Google Play itself.

The ability to differentiate between Play and non-Play apps is pretty important. In my experience I’ve found that Google Play will detect and try to update sideloaded apps I previously downloaded from Google’s Store. But considering I deliberately sideloaded an older version to access now-removed features, you can imagine how frustrating it can be to constantly be asked to update.

Right now, the best I can do is turn off auto-updates. But if some future version of Google Play will flag that this is a sideloaded app, and stop asking me if I want to update, then I’ll be much happier.

Since this is just code in the app, we don't know when this may roll out to the public. In fact there’s no telling whether this is just placeholder text, or if the feature is actually close to actually working. So we’ll just have to be patient and see what Google has planned for us going forward.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 234 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
7
Pixel 8 Hazel 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB (AT&T)
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB -...
Back Market (US)
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.