Google Photos is about to make it even easier to edit your videos — here's what we know

News
By
published

Edit with a quick preset

How to use Magic Eraser in Google Photos on the iPhone
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

A recent APK teardown has revealed more information about what to expect in the upcoming Google Photos feature, Spotlight.

Android Authority conducted the teardown and delved into the code lines for version 6.97 of Google Photos for Android devices and discovered that the previously discovered Spotlights feature was renamed Presets. Presets offers users four options for videos that essentially function as one-tap editing tools. 

The options available are Basic Cut, which trims to the key moment in the video and enhances colors; Slow Mo, which applies a slow-motion effect to the selected area; Zoom, which automatically zooms in and out of the video in the selected area; and Track, which automatically tracks and zooms in on the person in the video.

Google Pixel 9 held in the hand.

(Image credit: Future)

According to Android Authority, it is possible to adjust the duration of the edits as you make them thanks to a slide, but apparently it isn't possible to export a video that contains all four preset edits at once. Instead, users can only have the basic edits and one preset on a video. However, this could change if the features is released.

The presets can be found by selecting the video you want to edit, tapping the Edit option, and selecting Presets, which is located between Video and Crop. However, accessing the video presets will require an initial 3MB installation, which the phone will prompt users when they first select the option.  

This isn't the only recent news regarding new updates for Google Photos. It was recently announced that Google was making it easier to block images of people that you would rather not see. This update will change how Google Memories blocks certain people from showing up in your feed, allowing you to limit how much a person shows up instead of completely removing them.

All of these changes coming to Google Photos, along with how easy it will soon be to clear space in Google Photos, will help make Android phones some of the best camera phone options on the market. However, it should be noted that an APK teardown only reveals what is in the code. There is no guarantee that a feature will be released, nor does it give us a solid idea of when it might be released. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 267 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
3
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
5
Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
Preorder
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
6
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
10
Google Pixel Pro 9 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 