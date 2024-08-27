Google accidentally confirms Android 15 delay — here's when it'll come
If you were hoping for a September launch, you're going to be disappointed
Recently, a report stated that Google was delaying the release of Android 15 for Pixel phones. While we initially thought it might come out in September when the Pixel 9 devices drop, this report indicated that wouldn't happen.
Now, Android Authority has spotted release notes for the Android 15 Beta Exit downgrade that confirm Android 15 will be released in October instead of September, as everyone hoped. The report says users waiting for the stable Android 15 update should "ignore OTA till Android 15 is available in October." Unless Google has some kind of miraculous turnaround (or catastrophic problem), that pretty much seals the October launch.
According to the previous report from Android Authority, Android 15's stability isn't where it needs to be, forcing Google to hold it back a little longer. In the end, while it's unfortunate that Pixel owners need to wait to get their hands on the latest version of the OS, I'd rather see the company hold it back and make sure the OS is where it needs to be before putting it out.
Interestingly, Google declined to confirm the initial report from Android Authority about Android 15 being delayed, only to confirm it through its release notes. Perhaps the company didn't mean to include a date in the notes or just wanted to control the message. Either way, if you're a Pixel owner or someone planning to buy the Pixel 9 on launch, just be prepared to use Android 14 for a little longer.
Here's the complete list of devices slated to get Android 15 when it eventually launches:
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel Tablet
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8a
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
As the release note says October for a launch time, we don't have an exact date. The earlier report indicated that Google will have the update ready in the middle of October, but we'll have to wait and see when Google puts the last bit of polish on it and releases it.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget Google Pixel 9 — the cheaper Pixel 9a may have just leaked
- I took 250 photos with Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs iPhone 15 Pro Max — here's the winner
- Google TV just got a big upgrade with new free channels — what you can watch now
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.