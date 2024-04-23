Google just released Android 15 beta 1.1 to fix critical bug — what we know

Google recently announced that the first beta version of Android 15 was coming for compatible Pixel phones and tablets. However, Google has since had to release an update to fix a critical bug affecting Pixel devices' NFC capabilities.

Google released the first public beta for Android 15 on April 11 to allow users to test the new features and updates for themselves. But now Google has announced that it is releasing Android 15 Beta 1.1, which reportedly has several bug fixes. For instance, the update has fixed an issue that caused the Developer Options settings screen to crash, and another that fixes an issue that caused text to clip while trying to print. However, the most pressing issue was the fault with the NFC in Pixel phones.

The fault essentially makes the NFC features on the phones inoperable, which removes the ability to make contact payments with Google Wallet, or easily transfer data. It is currently unclear if this fault was present in the original developer preview, or if it only appeared in the public beta.

While such a bug is worrying, it is at least being fixed now. And Android 15 still has several impressive features to entice early adopters.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While Android 15 is not as flashy as Apple's rumored updates for iOS 18, it will still offer users more security and app usability. For instance, the inclusion of satellite communication and contact security will make it easier to get in touch with people (and Google Maps) when outside of cell range and keep important contact details safe. Android 15 also includes improved cellular network security, so you know what your device is connected to, and can choose how much information is shared.

Android 15 will also offer better support for foldable devices, allowing them to get more out of apps, including the rumored edge-to-edge display mode being switched on by default. This means that apps will automatically stretch to the edges of the screen, which will benefit the Pixel Fold and the upcoming rumored Pixel Fold 2.

We expect more details about the full public release of Android 15 at Google I/O 2024 on May 15. So be sure to check out our hub for all the latest news and updates.

