New Google Pixel 9 Pro leak just revealed major design changes

In the run-up to Google's autumn reveal of its Pixel 9 lineup, we've seen a steady drip of leaks and rumors. While we've seen some renders of the Pixel 9, the latest leak might be the best look yet at the new phone.

The images were first posted on the Russian site Rozeket (via Android Police). The set of images of the Pixel 9 Pro shows several design changes, especially to the phone's camera area. They're comprehensive and show the phone from every side.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Since the Pixel 6, Google’s Pixel line has featured a bar form for the camera that is flush from side to side. The Pixel 9 looks to be keeping the bar layout but making it an oval protrusion that doesn’t reach the edges. Weirdly, it feels more obvious than previous designs. Maybe that’s because it’s still a slightly different color from the phone and looks more like brushed metal than a polished back.

Beyond the camera, the Pixel 9 Pro looks more rounded than the Pixel 8, which looks rectangular in comparison. The forthcoming Pixel 8a also appears to have more rounded corners, so it appears to be a new design language for Google.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked) (Image credit: Rozetked)

Also, on the bottom of the phone, the SIM card tray has been moved from the left side of the phone to the bottom. Android Police called this move controversial, but it doesn’t strike us as a terrible move.

One of the images shows the Pixel 9 Pro next to what looks like an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Normally, Google would probably try to match the latest iPhone’s size, but it has been rumored that Google will release four new phones this fall: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL featuring a 6.7-inch screen.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, which means the Pixel 9 Pro could see a slight decrease in screen size. It’ll be interesting to see how Google markets the XL versus the 9 Pro, as it seems they might be filling different niches. What does the 9 Pro become, then?

(Image credit: Rozetked)

One final thing to note about the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the images that shows off the phone's fast boot menu. In that menu, we can see that the device has 128GB of storage and 16 GB of Micron LPDDR5 RAM.

The Pixel 8 Pro featured storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, so this appears in line with that. However, the RAM is an upgrade, as last year’s model featured 12GB.