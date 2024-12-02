Act fast! Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just hit lowest price ever in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are finally here, and we're seeing some epic discounts on flagship phones and even the most premium foldables.

One of the best deals I've seen so far is the brand-new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for just $1,499 at Amazon. Yes — this phone is already discounted by $300 and this is the lowest price ever. If you were thinking about taking the plunge and getting Google's flagship foldable, there's no time like the present.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold : was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's flagship foldable phone. With an impressive 11 1/2 hour battery life and a 48MP camera, this is one of the best-performing Google phones available right now. This is its lowest ever price, and it's only been out for a couple of months.

In our review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we praised its impressive 11 1/2 hour battery life, the powerful Tensor G4 chip, and the intelligent AI Gemini features. For $300 off its MSRP, this is an amazing deal.

What makes this phone so great is its olded screen. Just when you thought phone screens couldn't get much bigger, Google releases a phone with an 8-inch main display. Not only is it big enough that it's almost an iPad Mini size, you can easily run two apps side by side for serious multitasking. The OLED screen dazzles when playing 4K video and the brightness reached 2,319 nits in our testing.

If you've got a Pixel phone now, you'll be pleased to know that there's not much software difference between other Pixels and the Pixel 9 Fold Pro. The main difference is the AI features, ranging from magic editing pictures to a more sophisticated Google Assistant, Gemini Assistant.

While yes, it's an expensive phone, this is one of the highest-spec'd phones on the market right now. Since it's on sale for just $1,499, if you've been eyeing this phone from afar, I'd say now is the best time to bite the bullet.