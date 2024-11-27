7 best Verizon Black Friday deals — save big on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 9 and more

Black Friday deals aren’t just reserved for your typical retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Target. I’ve spent the last couple of weeks scouring the web for the best Black Friday phone deals on today’s best phones, like the iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9, and Galaxy S24 FE, and have realized that some people don't look at what wireless carriers have to offer. That’s why I want to give you the lowdown on the best Verizon Black Friday deals you can get right now.

On top of that, I want to share why these deals are worth looking at — as well as reveal the additional ways you can save more money with your purchase. Since Verizon provides cell phone and home internet services, you can tailor a package that fits your needs. You have complete control over what you get, including add-on packages such as the best streaming services. You can see the entire list of Verizon Black Friday deals on Verizon's website.

Verizon Black Friday deals: Best deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ Verizon

The best Verizon Black Friday deal is easily this one for the iPhone 16 Pro. You’ll get it for free when you sign up for a new line and commit to Verizon’s $90/month Unlimited Ultimate plan for 36 months. This plan offers unlimited data with 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data, so you’ll have access to the fastest 5G speeds around. The only other charge you’re on the hook for with this deal is the $35 activation fee for the phone. Bonus offer: You can also get a free iPad 10th Gen and Apple Watch Series 10 when you bundle them with this iPhone 16 Pro deal. However, just know that you’ll need to open additional lines on your account to get those devices down to free. You’ll also find savings on subscription services like Apple One, Netflix, Disney+, and more by bundling them in with your service.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $649 now free @ Verizon

Not interested in an iPhone? Then I’d suggest looking at Verizon’s Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which I’d argue is better value than Samsung’s own flagship model (the standard Galaxy S24). Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro offer, you’ll pay much less for the monthly service with the S24 FE because you only need to select the $55/month Unlimited Welcome plan and commit to it for 36 months Bonus offer: You can also add on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Watch 7 for free to your purchase of the Galaxy S24 FE. Of course, you’ll need to add them as additional lines to your account in order to bring them down to free.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: save $150 and get a $300 gift card @ Verizon

You can technically get the Pixel 9 Pro for free with Verizon’s Black Friday sale, but to qualify for that offer, you'd need to trade-in your current phone. I’m not big on trade-in offers because most of the time you need a flagship model to receive the biggest credit on your bill, so that’s why I’d recommend sticking to the financing option — when you check out, you’ll get an instant $150 off savings on the Pixel plus a $300 Verizon gift card. You just need to select the $65/month Unlimited Welcome plan and commit to it for 36 months. Make sure to choose the auto-pay option to bring your plan's cost to $65/month. Bonus offer: Just like the others, you can get a free Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE by adding them as additional lines to your account.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Get 4 iPhone 15 Plus devices for free @ Verizon

Have a large family? Then check out this Verizon Black Friday deal on the iPhone 15 Plus. You can get up to four of them for free when you select the $30/month Unlimited Welcome plan for each iPhone 15 Plus and commit to it for 36 months. In total, you pay $120/month for all four lines. Bonus offer: At checkout, you’ll be given a free $300 Verizon gift card that you can use on a future purchase or on your Verizon Wireless bill.

JBL Partybox On-The-Go Essential: was $349 now $199 at Verizon Save 43% off instantly on the JBL Partybox On-The-Go Essential party speaker, which is a great deal because you don’t have to be an existing Verizon customer to buy it. On the surface, the Partybox acts much like any other Bluetooth speaker, but it puts on a show with its dazzling LED lights and included wireless microphone for a weekend night’s worth of karaoke.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: free Samsung 75-inch QLED TV with purchase

If you plan on getting Samsung’s top-of-the-line model with Verizon Black Friday sale, then you’ll get a free Samsung 75-inch QLED TV for free. What’s essentially happening here is that you’re financing the cost of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for 36-months at the rate of $36.11/month, which will include the free TV as part of the package. As for your monthly service plan with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the minimum you can select is the $65/month Welcome Unlimited plan.