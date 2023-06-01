Netflix reveals Tudum 2023 date for June — Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth and more appearing

Drumroll please: Tudum 2023 is on! Netflix has announced the date for its third annual global fan event: June 17. And the streamer says it will be "bigger than ever."

The event — named after the sound that plays when a Netflix title begins playing — will be broadcast live in front of thousands of fans in São Paulo, Brazil and to audiences around the world.

It will feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars and unveil exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at upcoming projects.

Netflix says Tudum 2023 will take place Saturday, June 17.

The time is: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BRT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun.).

The event will run for two hours.

How do I watch Tudum?

Tudum will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel in a number of different languages.

More info can be found at Tudum.com/event.

What Netflix shows and movies will featured?

Netflix announced an initial list of stars appearing at Tudum 2023. They will promote their upcoming Netflix shows and movies:

The Witcher: Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey Extraction: Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave Fubar: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella Outer Banks: Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet Elite: André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere 3 Body Problem: Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley Avatar: The Last Airbender: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu Sintonia: Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas One Piece: Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar Back to 15: Maisa

Maisa The Archies: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina All the Light We Cannot See: Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann

And there will be special appearances by:

An appearance from Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Penn Badgley - You

Lily Collins - Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Lift

Pedro Alonso - BERLIN

Nick and Vanessa Lachey - Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch - Too Hot to Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell - Heartstopper

Omar Sy - Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández - Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow - The Chosen One

Golda Rosheuvel - Bridgerton