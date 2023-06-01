Netflix reveals Tudum 2023 date for June — Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth and more appearing

Drumroll please: Tudum 2023 is on! Netflix has announced the date for its third annual global fan event: June 17. And the streamer says it will be "bigger than ever."
The event — named after the sound that plays when a Netflix title begins playing — will be broadcast live in front of thousands of fans in São Paulo, Brazil and to audiences around the world.
It will feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars and unveil exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at upcoming projects.
2023 Tudum date: When is it happening?
Netflix says Tudum 2023 will take place Saturday, June 17.
The time is: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BRT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun.).
The event will run for two hours.
How do I watch Tudum?
Tudum will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel in a number of different languages.
More info can be found at Tudum.com/event.
What Netflix shows and movies will featured?
Netflix announced an initial list of stars appearing at Tudum 2023. They will promote their upcoming Netflix shows and movies:
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
- Extraction: Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave
- Fubar: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt
- Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella
- Outer Banks: Chase Stokes
- Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest
- Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet
- Elite: André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere
- 3 Body Problem: Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley
- Avatar: The Last Airbender: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu
- Sintonia: Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas
- One Piece: Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar
- Back to 15: Maisa
- The Archies: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina
- All the Light We Cannot See: Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann
And there will be special appearances by:
- An appearance from Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Penn Badgley - You
- Lily Collins - Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Lift
- Pedro Alonso - BERLIN
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey - Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch - Too Hot to Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell - Heartstopper
- Omar Sy - Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández - Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow - The Chosen One
- Golda Rosheuvel - Bridgerton