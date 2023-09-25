New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)

Ready to see what's new on Netflix this week? This week’s headlining title is Castlevania: Nocturne, a spinoff of the bloody Netflix Castlevania animated series. It'll introduce vampire hunter Richter Belmont as he joins forces with Caribbean sorceress Annette and revolutionary Maria Renard to keep a so-called vampire messiah from devouring the sun.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also includes Nowhere, a Spanish thriller about a pregnant woman who finds herself alone in a shipping container in the middle of the ocean after fleeing her country. There's also the docuseries Encounters, which explores stories of mass sightings of spacecrafts, strange lights and other phenomena.

Read on for our day-by-day listing of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Encounters

We're not saying it's aliens, but, well, it's aliens. Encounters, helmed by director Yon Motskin, delves into the newly-revealed military secrets of UFOs and alien visitors. This four-part docuseries crisscrosses the globe, spotlighting true tales from mysterious lights over Texas to chilling confrontations at a nuclear power plant in Japan. Through the eyes of those who lived it and backed by experts, it's a group of deeply personal stories that recount the aftermath of coming face-to-face with the unknown.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 27

Castlevania: Nocturne

During the French Revolution, a shadowy alliance emerges in the secluded corners of western France. Counter-revolutionaries desperate to reclaim power have summoned a vampire messiah and now threaten to plunge the world into eternal night. Not cool. Annette (Thuso Mbedu), a powerful Caribbean sorceress, seeks out legendary vampire hunter Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) to lead the charge against the undead nightmares. By their side will be young revolutionary and vampire hunter Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), but will the three be able to keep the apocalypse from happening? They’re the last bastion of hope for humanity as the undead destroy everything in their path in this spinoff of Netflix's gleefully gory Castlevania animated series.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 28

Love Is in the Air

Dana Randall (Delta Goodrem) is an independent pilot who works at her family's airline, Fullerton Airways. Working with her dad Jeff (Roy Billing) and close friend Nikki (Steph Tisdell), they keep island communities connected. Enter financial rep William (Joshua Sasse), who's sent to assess the business for a potential shutdown. Things start to change as he gets closer to Dana. But when she learns of his real intentions, their budding romance hits a little turbulence. Looks like it could be less than smooth sailing for this potential pair.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 28

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Ai-yi-yi! The Power Rangers are back with their 30th season. Power Rangers Cosmic Fury takes us on an interstellar adventure with the same team from Power Rangers Dino Fury. As they journey through the cosmos, they harness their newfound cosmic powers to combat the notorious Lord Zedd and thwart his dark plans to protect the universe. It adapts the original Japanese series Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger and borrows monster elements from Uchu Sentai Kyuranger for a whole new Ranger adventure for the whole family.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 29

Nowhere

Mia (Anna Castillo) is an expectant mother on the run from a repressive regime. After she escapes her totalian country in a sea container with her husband, their hopes for freedom are dashed when a tempest casts Mia adrift in the vast ocean. Alone and battling the elements, her determination to save her unborn child and reunite with her partner fuels her fight against the odds. Nowhere is a thriller that looks to put one poor woman through hell as she works to find a way out of a more than desolate situation.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 29

Everything new on Netflix: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

SEPTEMBER 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Netflix Family)

Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!

SEPTEMBER 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

SEPTEMBER 27

Encounters (Netflix Documentary)

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Overhaul (BR) (Netflix Film)

When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Street Flow 2 (FR) (Netflix Film)

Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

SEPTEMBER 28

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix Series)

France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde ("Castlevania") and Clive Bradley ("Trapped") and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats ("Castlevania").

Love is in the Air (AU) (Netflix Film)

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.

SEPTEMBER 29

Choona (IN) (Netflix Series)

When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

Do Not Disturb (TR) (Netflix Film)

A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

Nowhere (ES) (Netflix Film)

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix Family)

When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation

Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

