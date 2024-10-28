I just tested the world’s first over-ear, open-ear headphones — here’s what happened

My first experience with open wireless earbuds was not compelling. In fact, I called them “stupid.” Once word got out, audio brands were flooding me with their latest open-ear releases in hopes of changing my mind. My unsought collection of models, along with growing public interest, convinced my editors to assign me multiple reviews, which helped to change my opinion of the sub-category for the better.

Underrated entries like the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and fitness-centric JBL Soundgear Sense showed me there was some value to using open wireless earbuds. I’m still on the fence about spending money to own a pair, mainly because the best wireless earbuds offer greater sound performance and more features.

Now, we have newcomers like nwm that recently launched a first-of-its-kind product with the One open-ear headphones. Their striking design alone is worth an extensive look. However, their promise of “three-dimensional, high-quality sound that feels as expansive as speakers” is more intriguing.

I got a chance to test out these extraordinary cans for a few weeks, and while impressed with certain hallmarks, I was also bitterly disappointed by their shortcomings. Here’s my analysis of the nwm One.

nwm ONE open-ear headphones: $299 @ Amazon

With a very unique design and interesting audio credentials, the nwm ONE headphones are a sight to behold. They hold up sonically as well, although you'll only want to use them in the comfort of your own home.



Surprisingly great sound

If only every pair of open wireless earbuds sounded as good as these headphones. 12mm and 35mm drivers dish out balanced frequencies and wide, natural sound. The bass is tight and the vocals are crisp, depending on the noise levels around you.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The xylophone keys on Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” were bright and the tambourines remained transparent.

I tested the nwm One with the best music streaming services and was happy with the results. Tidal Max recordings boosted clarity and low-end presence. This was exemplary on thumpy hip-hop tracks like Common’s “So Many People,” where the double bass was more pronounced. The instruments also sounded lively and resonant. The xylophone keys on Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” were bright and the tambourines remained transparent.

You can angle the speakers at about 20 degrees for immersive sound, though I wouldn’t compare this to what you’ll hear from the best audiophile headphones or top-tier spatial audio modes. The nwm One supports Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format for 3D sound on select streaming services: Artist Connection, nugs.net, and PeerTracks. It’s nothing to write home about.

Mostly suitable for at-home listening

The nwm One demonstrate better noise suppression than open wireless earbuds. However, there is still a high level of ambient noise that enters the soundscape. You’ll need to be indoors to hear music fully, and even then, you’re bound to encounter some distractions.

Most of my testing took place in my apartment, where the headphones sufficed for music listening and situational awareness. I was able to hear my favorite tracks and keep tabs on my wife and toddler during work hours. Unfortunately, there were times when the living room fracas were audible and disruptive.

It wasn’t until I had some alone time that I could hear the audio clearly… or so I thought. Incidental sounds like my cat scratching the corner of the couch and the noises from my AC unit caught my attention. The landscaping work that took place outside of my balcony was also very loud.

They look more attractive in ads than IRL

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Press images make the nwm One look more ultramodern than they are.

Press images make the nwm One look more ultramodern than they are. The only factors that charmed me were the purse-like cardboard container that the headphones came in (it gave AirPods Max smart case vibes) and the tiny exposed speakers. Besides that, these headphones lacked the flair shown in advertisements.

Flexible plastic makes up 90 percent of their composition. The material is sturdy enough to survive spills onto hard surfaces, and the pliable headband won’t snap easily. There’s an incredibly thin piece of silicone that circles around the earcup area and provides zero cushioning, which will cause discomfort for those with a low pain threshold.

They also look and feel very awkward on the head. My wife jokingly compared them to a wearable fan with a headband. I can’t get that image out of my head. The huge circular opening around each speaker lets in a lot of air, and you’ll feel it when caught in gusty conditions or walking past an AC vent. This affected comfort.

One thing I can say is that the nwm One are a conversation starter. Three people at the grocery store asked me questions about them, like what type of headphones they were and when they came out. A few residents in my building didn’t share the same enthusiasm; I noticed a few raised eyebrows.

I need more features for the price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Call me Quixotic, but for $300, I expected a lot more functionality from the nwm One. The companion app only hosts a handful of features, including an auto-power-off toggle, customizable EQ with several preprogrammed presets, dual-device pairing, firmware updates, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio support for spatial audio. The company also developed a feature called Magic Focus Voice that supposedly transmits clearer voice capture by suppressing surrounding noises.

Let’s compare this to open wireless earbuds like the similarly priced Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and the budgetary $69 Anker Soundcore C30i. Both models provide nearly the same feature set as the nwm One, as well as control customization, which is unavailable on the headphones. Newer releases like the $200 Sony LinkBuds Open come even more stacked: DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscaling, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device support, proprietary voice controls, and voice/wear detection.

Final thoughts

I commend nwm for expanding the open wireless audio category by introducing a brand-new product that, if anything, differentiates itself from every other set of wireless headphones ever created.

I also don’t see anyone spending $300 on these cans when they can invest in more feature-heavy headphones that grant the best of many worlds. These could be headphones that effectively blend ANC and Transparency modes together (e.g., Bose QC Headphones) or produce stellar ambient listening without compromising sound performance (e.g., Bose QC Ultra, Sony WH-1000XM5).

A lower MSRP would make the nwm One more enticing (I suggest $150) and significantly undercut their true wireless counterparts. But if you’re still on the fence about the sub-category, then it’s best to just avoid them and stick with the market’s more elite and traditional models.