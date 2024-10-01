Sony revives LinkBuds series with a focus on style and fit — can they beat Bose?

First launched back in 2022, Sony’s LinkBuds lineup offered a value proposition with a major backbone and they’re set to return on a whole new flashier design with comfort and personalization at the forefront.

The 2024 LinkBuds series corralls three new products in the LinkBuds Open, LinkBuds Fit, and LinkBuds Speaker. Sony’s also terminating its Headphones Connect app in favor of the new Sound Connect App, which will use a more simple UI and add further features for users to enjoy.

The LinkBuds Fit takes over for the Sony LinkBuds S of yesteryear, leveraging ANC and auto-optimization on a newly redesigned dynamic driver X and integrated processor. Meanwhile, Sony’s new LinkBuds Open continues its in-ear innovations with an eight-hour battery life and richer bass thanks to its new V2 integrated processor and new ring driver.

Sony’s 2024 LinkBuds lineup hits presale today with an official launch later in the month. The new LinkBuds speaker launches at $179, while the LinkBuds Fit and Open retail for $199 — just $20 more than the Bose QuietComfort earbuds.

A uniquely Open design

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's LinkBuds Open are quite the looker, although they might seem uncomfortable at first glance. These new LinkBuds sport a rounded design with a loop attached to the bottom, which fits into the ear and is intended to sit in the canal for better stability.

With just a bit of time using them over the past few days, I will admit I was skeptical but found they work quite well — at least in the comfort department. I worried at first that they might fall out of my ear like several other earbuds in the market, like the Nothing Ear (a) and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but I actually found them to fit well and stay in my ear even on a run.

Similar to the newly launched Nothing Ear (open), Sony's new LinkBuds Open are built on the open-ear design. These are intended to give runners and athletes more situational awareness even in the throes of some heavy metal or bass-heavy hip-hop, which should do well given that new and improved ring driver.

Although Sony says the Open are louder than their predecessors, I must admit that I still had to raise my music volume to full blast to accurately hear anything. I'm not sure if this is because I just have bad hearing, but the aforementioned Nothing Ear (open) didn't require as much loudness. Thankfully, the general performance of the Sony buds was otherwise adequate.

Battery longevity is greatly improved against their earlier counterparts, which lasted 5.5 hours and 17.5 hours with the case. Now, the new Sony LinkBuds Open can hit up to eight hours and a whopping 22 hours with the case — about the same as the Nothing Ear (open) and under the QuietComfort earbuds' 8.5 battery life.

We'll need to test this a bit further to give a more thorough look into how they stack not only against their rivals from yesteryear but also the several alternative models on the market currently. Stick to Tom's Guide for a full review later this month to see if the Sony LinkBuds Open make it among the best wireless earbuds.

Sony's new Fit chic

(Image credit: Sony)

But the LinkBuds Open aren't the only one's making a major comeback as the Sony LinkBuds S return this time as the LinkBuds Fit. These come equipped with Auto-Optimization noise canceling, a function that streamlines ANC for unrivaled, pocket dimension performance. Plus, Sony has updated and improved their ambient sound and auto adjustment features.

While the Open saw improved battery performance in their refreshed design, these are brought down a notch from the six hours offered on the LinkBuds S down to a mere 5.5 hours. At least the case battery life has been improved, up to 21 hours of charge against the 20 offered by their predecessors.

Multi-device connectivity makes a comeback and the LinkBuds Fit will also have higher sound quality and a better, more stable connection thanks to the new dynamic driver x and V2 processor. A smaller design and shorter ear tips also means these should sit more comfortably in the ear whether in a heated workout or a light walk through the city streets.

(Image credit: Sony)

The entire LinkBuds lineup will come built on an IPX4 rating, giving them ample protection against sweat and rain. Don't expect to save them if they get fully submerged though, as these aren't quite on the same level as the Nothing Ear and their IP54 rating.

What also stands out on the refreshed LinkBuds is Sony's new aim to bring style to the lineup with new colorways, like a new Olivia Rodrigo-endorsed violet color on both the Fit and Open, as well as a string of accessories for users to spruce up their earbuds and cases. These come in a range of colors and can be mismatched to meet your personal style with earbud wings going for $9 and case covers going for $19.

Sony's new LinkBuds series is launching today for preorder with its LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open retailing for $199, while the new LinkBuds Speaker is launching for $179. You can preorder them on Sony's storefront or at select retailers.