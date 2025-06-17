I’ve used the Sony WF-C710N earbuds for three months — here are 3 things I like and 2 I don’t

Every day, I thank my lucky stars that I'm in a prestigious (and privileged) position where I get to test the best wireless earbuds day in and day out.

I listen to music for a big chunk of my day, and I wake up with melodies in my head, so I believe I have an ear for what's classified as "good music" and "bad music." And having the right pair of earbuds can transform your listening experience.

A few months ago, I reviewed the Sony WF-C710N, a pair of earbuds that offer features you'll usually find in pricier Bose or, well, Sony buds. I rated the earbuds very highly, giving them a 4.5-star rating and the coveted Editor's Choice award.

I've put in more hours listening to the buds since then and, this morning, I asked myself, "Would I change anything about them?" A couple things, yes.

Sony WF-C710N: What I like

Extremely comfortable

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I don't say this lightly: the Sony WF-C710Ns are some of the most comfortable earbuds I've tested. The buds fit extremely snugly in my ears, creating a good seal and keeping environmental noises at bay. I also didn't experience them falling out of my ears while walking briskly which is fantastic.

The earbuds weigh just 0.18 ounces each, making them slightly lighter than the Bose QuietComforts. If you want a pair of earbuds that you can sleep with — although you shouldn't as that can damage hearing or cause ear infections — then the WF-C710Ns easily warrant a recommendation.

Solid, powerful bass response

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've been playing the guitar (casually) since my early teens, and I learned how to play the bass a year before I turned 18. I've always had a soft spot for bass, only because my classmates put it down and said it wasn't as important in music. To those people I say: you're so wrong. Basslines are the backbone of most songs, and they can make or break songs.

Turn up the bass by enabling the Bass Boost EQ preset and you can feel the bass in your jaw, in your temples.

This is why I'm so pleased the Sony WF-C710Ns boast fantastic, powerful bass response. The earbuds utilize 5mm drivers and Sony's trademarked Digital Sound Enhancement Engine technology to reproduce sounds as close to the original recording as possible. The overall audio quality, including treble and vocals, is outstanding, but I want to talk about the bass the most here.

In 'The Pines' by 070 Shake, the bass sounds powerful but not overpowering, and it leaves plenty of room to appreciate Shake's vocals. The purposefully distorted layer of Shake's vocals combined with the guitar hits just the right spot too.

This is also true in the case of 'Ezio's Family — Shadows Version' from Assassin's Creed Shadows where a subtle bassline underlines the song, adding a ton of depth to the track. I can also clearly hear the funky bassline in the left earbud in 'People are Strange' by The Doors, adding a nice layer of instrument separation.

Turn up the bass by enabling the Bass Boost EQ preset and you can feel the bass in your jaw, in your temples. The WF-C710Ns always have me bobbing my head, a second before headbanging and playing the air guitar.

Effective ANC that blocks out the world

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm a certified introvert and I like to be left alone when I'm walking or commuting to work on the bus. I also don't like being disturbed by, say, the rattling of the train or announcements over the PA system that pulls me out of my immersive listening experience. ANC comes in clutch here, and boy are the Sony WF-C710Ns great at blocking the world out.

With ANC active, I couldn't hear the rattling of the bus or a child screaming loudly two rows away from me. Indoors, I couldn't hear the clickity clackity sounds of mechanical keyboards or the drilling happening just a few feet from me. Great success.

Sony has also incorporated a Wind Noise Reduction design which, basically, reduces the sound of wind buffeting so you can hear music more clearly. The Sony Connect app lets you adjust the ambient sound in 20 levels too. Both features work as intended and let you tailor the ANC according to your personal preferences.

Sony WF-C710N: What I don't like

No aptX, no LDAC

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As is the nature of wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-C710Ns utilize Bluetooth 5.3 to simultaneously connect to up to two devices. Where they fall short, though, is their codec support. The earbuds support AAC and SBC and that's it.

No aptX. No LDAC. Audiophiles or serious listeners may be left feeling shortchanged. LDAC is Sony's proprietary technology so I'm surprised the WF-C710Ns don't support it.

aptX helps transmit high-quality audio over Bluetooth, so while the WF-C710Ns do sound good, I believe they could sound even better. Even cheaper earbuds like the EarFun Air Pro 4s feature aptX support, so it's a shame Sony's offering doesn't.

A little too plasticky

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My only other gripe is with the Sony WF-C710Ns' build quality. The earbuds themselves are extremely lightweight, each weighing just 0.18 ounces, so there are moments when you forget you're even wearing them. I'm also a huge fan of the new, see-through Glass Blue colorway which looks lovely but lends the earbuds a slightly plasticky feel.

But the main problem is with the WF-C710Ns' case which feels too plasticky for my liking. It's the same issue I had with the Bose QuietComforts. The WF-C710Ns aren't as expensive as the QuietComforts, retailing for $119 / £99 but I don't think I'm being unreasonable when I ask for the case to feel more premium.

The last thing I want is to worry that the charging case's lid is going to snap.

Sony WF-C710N: Bottom line

So, should you buy or skip the Sony WF-C710Ns? I'd buy them for sure. Yes, I'm disappointed in the plasticky case and very surprised that the earbuds don't support aptX or LDAC, but the buds absolutely smash it when it comes to things they do well.

With powerful bass response and a comfortable design, and not to forget the highly effective ANC, the WF-C710Ns are winners. For $119 / £99, I'm willing to make a couple compromises.