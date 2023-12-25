5 must-have accessories for your new MacBook

Congrats on getting a new MacBook! You now own one of the best laptops out there. While the best MacBooks are great for work and play right out of the box, you can maximize their potential with the best MacBook accessories and peripherals. There are many of those to choose from, but I'm here to help you out.

Below are five accessories I personally use with my MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021). This includes a Bluetooth keyboard, a USB-C charger and more. What’s nice about these peripherals is that they’re also suitable for laptops like the new MacBook Pro 14-inch, 13-inch MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air 15-inch. I guarantee all of these will enhance your MacBook experience.

Read on to see which are the 5 must-have accessories you need for your new MacBook.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac

Though I like the MacBook Pro 16-inch's spacious keyboard, I prefer one of the best mechanical keyboards when using Apple's laptop. If you're like me, then I recommend the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac. What I like is that it's tailored for Macs; featuring keys like Command and Return. Its associated Logi Options+ software also works on Macs — which is something that isn't true for Razer Synapse and Corsair iCue. Besides being a fun little mechanical keyboard to use, it's also small enough to travel with.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac: was $149 @ now $116 Amazon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features a keyboard layout designed and optimized for macOS and iPadOS. Its tactile switches provide a satisfying amount of resistance and don’t make much noise when pressed. This backlight keyboard is small, sturdy and easy to carry around. You can pair it with up to three Mac computers or iPads.

Logitech MX Master 3

I use the Logitech MX Master 3 at home and the office since it's one of the best mice out there. The comfortable ergonomic design ensures my hand never gets tired even after a long day of work. I'm also a fan of its clicky buttons and the horizontal scroll wheel which makes it easy to scroll through documents and websites. You're also able to customize the mouse via its software, which is also very Mac-friendly. Of course, I'm also able to use the MX Master 3 with Windows laptops and PCs.

Logitech MX Master 3: $94 @ Amazon

The Logitech MX Master 3 features a comfortable and ergonomic design, unique productivity features that are adaptable to specific software, a magnetic scroll wheel and long battery life. Professionals who spend the majority of their workdays using specialized programs like Excel, Photoshop or Final Cut Pro will find this mouse especially useful. The MX Master 3 has dozens of customizable options, but even if you’re interested in only a few of them, it’s worth checking out.

Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air

MacBook Pros have a lot of ports, but if you bought a MacBook Air, you might feel constrained by the limited port selection. That's where this Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air comes in. This docking port features two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-A 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. Though I use a wireless mouse and keyboard with the MacBook Pro, the Mokin USB-C adapter is vital when I want to connect to a legacy peripheral that uses USB-A.

Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air: $26 @ Amazon

The Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air lets you connect USB-A devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. This USB-C dock has two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-A 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air already come with a good amount of ports but it never hurts to have more. Plus, this dock attaches directly to your laptop, which is a nice bonus.

Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand

Spending long hours hunched over a laptop isn't good for your shoulders and neck. Because of that, you'll want one of the best laptop stands. To that end, I recommend the Twelve South Curve Flex. This accessory features hinges that let you adjust the laptop’s height and tilt — allowing you to find the most comfortable angle when typing. Even if you’re using a mouse and keyboard, you can position the laptop to align with your line of sight so you don’t have to hunch over. The Twelve South Curve Flex's flexible design also makes it easy to fold and take anywhere.

Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand: $79 @ Amazon

The Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand is a fantastic accessory that can help you relieve neck and shoulder strain by positioning your screen at eye level for optimal posture. Textured silicone covers the entire accessory and its open design provides optimal airflow. You can adjust your laptop base from 2 to 11 inches off your desk to get your preferred height. This is the laptop stand to beat.

iPad Air 2022

There are plenty of portable monitors you can use with a MacBook. But in my humble opinion, the best one is a tablet. To be more specific, an iPad Air 5. This slate serves as an awesome second monitor thanks to features like Sidecar, which allows me to seamlessly move the MacBook Pro’s cursor between the laptop and tablet. When I’m not writing, I like to scroll through Twitter/X or chat with friends on the laptop while playing a YouTube video on the tablet. It’s a neat setup that lets me multi-task more efficiently. Plus, it's easier to carry around than an iPad Pro since it's not as big and heavy.

10.9" iPad Air (256GB/2022): was $749 now $649 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2,360 x 1,640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.