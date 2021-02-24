Xbox Series X restock now available at GameStop — how to get yours

GameStop now has Xbox Series X and Series S restock available. This is the first Xbox Series X restock we've seen in quite some time from the retailer.

The consoles are available as bundles or as standalone purchases. You'll be able to find all the restock here.

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $499 @ GameStop

GameStop now has Xbox Series X restock. The console alone is available for list price at $499. View Deal

Xbox Series S Bundle: $694 @ GameStop

GameStop has Xbox Series X restock available. This bundle includes an extra Xbox Series X controller, Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass membership. View Deal

Xbox Series S Bundle: $754 @ GameStop

GameStop has Xbox Series X restock available. This bundle includes an extra Xbox Series X controller, LS10X Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One, Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass membership. View Deal

Xbox Series S restock

Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop

GameStop has standalone Xbox Series S restock. The console costs $299. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $424 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series S bundle includes an extra Xbox Series X wireless controller and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass membership.View Deal

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

Check Xbox Series X restock at other retailers