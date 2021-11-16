Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restock sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: Microsoft is now sold out of console. Make sure to check out our where to buy Xbox Series X Halo coverage for the latest console stock. Also, check out our Black Friday deals coverage for sales on games, accessories, and more.

Hurry! Microsoft currently has Xbox Series X restock available. The retailer now has the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console for $549. If it shows out of stock, check again in a few minutes as stock could return.

Make sure to follow our where to buy Xbox Series X Halo coverage to stay on top of the latest drops of this hard-to-find console. Also, Halo Infinite multiplayer is free and ready to download for everyone right now, no Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass subscription required.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite (sold out)

The new Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console celebrates 20 years of Halo. The console features a Halo-inspired design and also powers on/off with custom Halo-themed sounds. It comes with a matching Halo Infinite controller.

How to buy the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite

Just getting stock in your basket is half the battle. If you’re stuck entering your card information and address details the console could well sell out while you’re typing away. Have all your details pre-saved so you’re ready to go the moment the stock is live.

It’s also worth noting that during regular Xbox restocks, Amazon tends to release inventory in 10-minute intervals, so if the console sells out at a few minutes, it's worth sticking around as Walmart may release more preorder stock shortly.

Also, make sure to bookmark our guide on where to buy an Xbox. We’ll update you with the latest stock information on Amazon and every other major retailer there which will give you the best chance of securing a preorder.

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restock tracker