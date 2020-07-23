Xbox Games Showcase live blog: See all of the big Xbox Series X reveals right here

Today's the day for Team Xbox. After a blistering PS5 June event that saw the reveal of hot titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West, it's time for Microsoft to answer back with its own games showcase dedicated to the hottest new Xbox Series X titles.

Kicking off today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, the Xbox Games Showcase promises a solid hour of game reveals — nothing more, nothing less. The big centerpiece of the show will be Halo Infinite, as we'll see the first-ever campaign gameplay of Microsoft's highly anticipated first-person shooter that's set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X.

We may also get a deeper dive on already announced Xbox exclusives such as Hellblade 2, Everwild and Battletoads, as well as potential fresh looks on third-party games such as Madden NFL 21 and Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox Series X hardware. Xbox has promised plenty of world premiere reveals as well, and many hardcore fans are crossing their fingers for big surprises such as the long-awaited Fable 4 or a new Perfect Dark game.

We'll be covering the Xbox Games Showcase right here as it happens live, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest Xbox Series X announcements in real time.

Xbox Games Showcase live blog

9:13 am: The Halo account is getting in on the hype, getting fans excited for the world premiere of Halo Infinite in just a few hours. Outside of event chatter, a Microsoft exec may have let slip the release window for Xbox Series X.

8 am: It's show day! Xbox marketing lead Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter recently to properly set expectations, reminding fans that this will be an hour-long games only show. You can also catch an exclusive YouTube-only pre-show over at Geoff Keighly's The Game Awards channel starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.