WWE SummerSlam 2022 live stream: How to watch online and card

There's a giant elephant in the stadium when you watch WWE SummerSlam live streams online. Vince McMahon has officially retired, giving some hope that the WWE product could get much better — especially since Triple H (who ran the well-regarded years of NXT) is now in charge of creative.

SummerSlam start time and date • Date: Saturday (July 30)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

As for the card itself, SummerSlam was not supposed to be like this. Brock Lesnar's insertion into the main event was something of a last-second decision, after Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes were both injured out. The Beast Incarnate is filling that spot in a Last Man Standing match that WWE is promoting as the final match the two will ever have together.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is looking to make up for last year, as SummerSlam 2021 saw Becky Lynch return in a surprise moment and then beat Belair in 26 seconds. They face again this year as Belair defends the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Liv Morgan looks to defend the newly won SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

The most exciting match on the card is a rematch from Money In The Bank. The Street Profits will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Jeff Jarrett, who is wrestling in Ric Flair's last match this same weekend, is the special guest ref.

In a piece of late-breaking news, Riddle vs Seth "Freakin'" Rollins has been taken off the card. WWE claims Riddle is injured, but Fightful Select (opens in new tab) reports this is a kayfabe injury. Time will tell if Rollins will make it to the card, and we could see him being used for another Cody Rhodes-at-WrestleMania-like debut.

Here's everything you need to watch the SummerSlam live stream:

How to watch SummerSlam live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, SummerSlam live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN.



SummerSlam live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch SummerSlam in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

SummerSlam live streams in the UK

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab SummerSlam live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

SummerSlam live streams in Australia

SummerSlam begins at 10 a.m. AEST, though the kickoff show starts at 9 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching SummerSlam streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab).

SummerSlam card

Our predicted winners are in bold

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

(c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

(c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

for the United States Championship The Usos (c) takes on The Street Profits with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

vs. Happy Corbin Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship

(c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship Logan Paul vs. The Miz

vs. The Miz The Mysterios vs. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest in a No Disqualification Match