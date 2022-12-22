We just got our first big Samsung Galaxy S23 release date clue

The Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date could be sooner than we thought. A trusted leaker has tipped a date of February 1 for the Samsung Unpacked event, so that's when the new Samsung S23 could be unveiled for the first time. .

This is according to Ice Universe (opens in new tab) on Twitter, who posted "February 1" followed by "Galaxy Unpacked." Just this week there was another rumor that Samsung may delay the Galaxy S23 launch as it debated the pricing for the three models, but we put more weight behind this latest leak.

If this February 1 date holds true, it would be about a week earlier than the Samsung Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 series, which took place last year on Feb. 9. The Galaxy S22 release date wound up being Feb. 25, but pre-orders started the same day as Unpacked on the 9th.

So if Samsung follows a similar pattern this year, Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders could begin as soon as Feb. 1, and the Galaxy S23 release date could be February 17.

What to expect from Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are both tipped to offer a redesign that's closer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So the contour design should be replaced by a sleeker unified look on the back without a pronounced camera module.

All three Galaxy S23 models will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which has proved impressive in early benchmark results. In fact, all three S23 devices could get an overclocked version of the chip.

Another rumored feature is an upgraded fingerprint reader that enables a footprint 17 times larger than the current in-display fingerprint readers used by Samsung. It can even allow for scanning multiple fingerprints at once.

The Galaxy S23 series may also offer satellite communication to compete against the iPhone 14. This would enable users to get help in an emergency when they are out of cellular and Wi-Fi range. Samsung’s implementation will reportedly allow SMS and low-resolution image sharing; the iPhone doesn't let you share images with its feature.

The biggest upgrade will likely come with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is tipped to feature a massive 200MP main camera, a big jump from the already super-sharp 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And we could see an upgrade 12MP front camera for all three models.

Now that we have a tentative launch date for the Galaxy S23, the rumors and leaks are bound to heat up even more. So be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 hub and Galaxy S23 Ultra page for all the latest info as we get closer to the big day.