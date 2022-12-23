Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals 'signature colors' for all three models

You may be able to pick your Samsung Galaxy S23 color in advance now that SamMobile (opens in new tab) has published a leak detailing signature colors for the three Galaxy S23 models.

This time around, the Galaxy S23's main color option will reportedly be gold/pink gold, the Galaxy S23 Plus' pink and the Galaxy S23 Ultra's green.

Samsung will of course offer multiple colors for each model, likely with some crossover between the three of them. Plus, there will no doubt be a few extra exclusive colors if you're willing to buy the phones from Samsung's online store. But SamMobile claims these are the handset colors that Galaxy S23 advertising will focus on, so look out for those as more leaks appear in the next few weeks, or after launch.

Galaxy S23 Signature Colors (rumored) Galaxy S23: Gold/Pink

Galaxy S23 Plus: Pink

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Green

The other big design rumor for the Galaxy S23 series is that the basic S23 and the S23 Plus will get a new back panel design. The current edge-hugging contour camera block is apparently out, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra design with individually embedded sensors is in. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra also apparently bringing back this design, all three models should have a unified look once again.

The Galaxy S23 launch has been rumored for February 1. It's earlier than expected but still in line with Samsung's usual launch plans for the Galaxy S series, so we'll accept it's likely accurate for the time being.

Whenever the Galaxy S23 does get revealed, we'll be looking out for information on the rumored custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, updated 12MP selfie cameras and the S23 Ultra's 200MP main camera, plus any new software features Samsung is adding.

Stay tuned to our Galaxy S23 hub and Galaxy S23 Ultra page for all the latest rumors and leaks as we get closer to the big Unpacked event.